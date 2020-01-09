Underfill Market report also covers in-depth description, competitive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active during this market and business strategies adopted by competitors together with their SWOT analysis. The Underfill Market report also provides Porter analysis, analysis and market attractiveness that helps to higher perceive the market situation on macro and small level. facet by facet.

Underfill Description :-

This report studies the Underfill market, Underfill is used to fill space beneath a die and adhere to its carrier. They add structural strength, increase impact resistance, bolster thermal cycling resistance and improve overall reliability. Underfill can be found in a wide variety of applications including mobile phone, game console, computor, tablet PC and digital camera.

Top Company Coverage of Underfill market:

Henkel

WON CHEMICAL

NAMICS

SUNSTAR

Hitachi Chemical

Fuji

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Bondline

AIM Solder

Zymet

Panacol-Elosol

Master Bond

DOVER

Darbond

HIGHTITE

U-bond

Underfill Market by Product Type Coverage:

Semiconductor Underfills

Board Level Underfills

Underfill Market by Application Coverage:

Industrial Electronics

Defense and Aerospace Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Medical Electronics

Others

Global Underfill Market Region Coverage:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

The competition in the underfill industry is intense. There are thousands of manufacturers in this industry. Major manufacturers include Henkel, WON CHEMICAL, Namics, SUNSTAR, Hitachi Chemical, Fuji, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Bondline, AIM Solder, Zymet, Panacol-Elosol, Master Bond etc. The competition status wouldn’t change in the short term. The growth of underfill industry depends on the growth of household appliances, computers and consumer electronics.

In China, the high-end underfill products mainly rely on import from foreign developed countries, like US, Germany, Japan. To meet the large demand for the high-end products, Chinese manufacturers will invest much more on the RandD, which will certainly weaken the dependence of imports.

The worldwide market for Underfill is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 470 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Underfill in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.





