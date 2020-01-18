Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Status and Trend Report 2019-2024 offers a comprehensive analysis on Autonomous Delivery Robots industry, standing on the readers' perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights.

The “Autonomous Delivery Robots Market” report 2019 delivers detailed profiles of key players with latest investigation and highlights the rising opportunities and difficulties looked by Autonomous Delivery Robots market. The report examines the market status depending up on its CAGR, latest trends, market dynamics, growth rate, opportunities and forecast details. Autonomous Delivery Robots market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Autonomous Delivery Robots market, including industry stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Autonomous Delivery Robots market.

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Report Covers the Manufacturers:

Kiwi

Aethon

Dispatch

TeleRetail

Marble Robot Inc.

Starship Technologies

Robby Technologies

Savioke

Nuro

Eliport

Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999442

Market Overview:

The autonomous delivery robots market is expected to register a CAGR of over 49.5% during the forecast period, 2019 - 2024. Smart meters boost a utility's ability to precisely and timely bill customers for the extent of gas used. The remote read capability allows for smaller intervals between billing reads, better business preparation in understanding future revenue streams, or in producing a continuous flow of capital. For instance, smart gas meters take readings every half an hour in a day, and send it to the supplier.

The last mile in supply chain management and transportation planning describes the movement of goods from a transportation hub to the final delivery destination. Delivery is typical to a personal home/residence and can involve big and bulky items that require setup or assembly inside a home or office. Consumers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in what they demand from last-mile delivery. About 20% to 25% of consumers would pick same-day or instant delivery if it were available at low prices. Moreover, the e-commerce industry is growing without cessation and does not show any signs of stopping, more so as developing countries jump on the bandwagon.

This has led to the continued growth of courier, express, and parcel services across different regions of the world, as home delivery has grown to be the most preferred package delivery method, especially among the millennial population. In addition, municipalities are looking at regulating the use of these robots on city sidewalks in some countries. For instance, in December 2017, the city of San Francisco banned delivery robots from most of its sidewalks, forcing companies to test their robots in other cities.

Autonomous delivery robots began toting food to waiting for customers in San Francisco earlier in 2017 after Marble partnered with Yelp Eat 24 to test its flagship delivery bot. The four-wheeled robot is the size of an office copy machine. However, some pedestrians in San Francisco have complained that they crowd sidewalks and present a hazard to humans. Therefore, in May, shortly after Marble's first bot rolled down the sidewalk, San Francisco Supervisor Norman Yee proposed a ban on the use of the technology in the city, citing public safety concerns. These challenges, among others, will determine whether last-mile delivery robots move from an emerging technology to a more mass-market offering. Thus, delivery robots are not likely to find easy usage on crowded roads, which is the most common scenario in urban areas.

Moreover, although the market is expected to grow, several challenges are expected to contest automated last-mile deliveries. Like self-driving cars, many trials of autonomous last-mile delivery robots are occurring in fair-weather locations. Outdoor deliveries will challenge such vehicles with snowy, icy, or rainy conditions.

For instance, in Boston, where NuTonomy has been road testing autonomous vehicles in cooperation with city planning officials, snow and seagulls have emerged as two of the biggest obstacles. Further, since delivery robots can be understood as cyber-physical systems in the context of Industry 4.0, there has to be the related regulatory framework of Industry 4.0 in international terms. As some of the autonomous delivery robots available currently are still remotely controlled from a control center, a permanent exchange of data between the robot and the control center occurs, resulting in serious issues in terms of data protection. Unless all firms shift to provide completely independent autonomous delivery robots, such as Starship Technologies, this factor will challenge market growth.

Scope of the Report:

The advent of autonomous delivery robots (ADR) has revolutionized the delivery systems, providing a cheaper and efficient way of delivery. Though delivery robots have not had high adoption, they are expected to have high growth in the future, owing to various advanta

Reasons for Buying Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999442

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

Functional market industry outline

Up and downstream industry examination

Channels and propositions believability

Market challenge by key players

Enhancement suggestions examination

Key Market Trends:



Retail and Logistics Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth



Retail and logistics is the largest end user for autonomous delivery robots, globally. The increasing presence of e-commerce players and omnichannel retailers worldwide is the primary factors driving the demand for autonomous delivery robots, especially for last mile delivery.



Although there are several initiatives for airborne delivery systems, such as the Amazon Prime Air, they are not efficient enough to bridge the gaps in last mile delivery and logistics. But in the case of autonomous delivery robots, they can serve more customers at more economics costs, traveling more distances in a much safer manner. In the current market scenario, most of the pilot programs and innovations made for the autonomous delivery robots are targeted to address the last mile delivery problems. In many countries across the world, they are even functional in several cities. Countries like the United States, Japan, China, and several other European countries have a considerable number of services that are already using autonomous delivery robots for last mile deliveries.



For example, as of June 2018, JD.com, the second largest e-commerce player in China after Alibaba, started last mile deliveries using autonomous robots in Beijing. Previously, the company also employed autonomous delivery robots in several closed areas, such as college campuses and closed-off industrial communities, staying ahead in the competition.



North America is Expected to Hold Highest Market Share



North America is the largest market for autonomous delivery robots in the current market scenario. When compared to other regions, North America has a high number of startups and manufacturers working toward the growth of the autonomous delivery robots technology.



Also, the adoption of autonomous delivery robots across several end users in the region is comparatively high when compared to other parts of the world. In the hospitality and retail and logistics segments, the demand for these robots is very high; many retail and hospitality players are partnering with manufacturers to have a first-hand experience of the prototypes. For example, North America has a high degree of demand from the hospitality sector. Delivery robots are helping many prime hospitality establishments to gain tremendous attraction from media, which is an important channel in the region that influences tourists' decision to select a hotel or resort.



In fact, according to the E-commerce foundation, North America has the highest social network penetration rate in the world at 66%, while the global average penetration rate stood at 37% in 2017. Despite the reduction of labor costs, installation of delivery robots also help hospitality establishments to gain popularity on social networks, helping them to improve their RevPAR. Such advantages are expected to keep a constant demand for autonomous delivery robots from the hospitality sector.





Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999442

Detailed TOC of Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need To Manage Last Mile Delievries

4.3.2 Need For Better Efficiency In Supply Chain Processes, Such As Logistics

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Weather Conditions And Security Issues

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End User

5.1.1 Healthcare

5.1.2 Hospitality

5.1.3 Retail and Logistics

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Kiwi

6.1.2 Aethon

6.1.3 Dispatch

6.1.4 TeleRetail

6.1.5 Marble Robot Inc.

6.1.6 Starship Technologies

6.1.7 Robby Technologies

6.1.8 Savioke

6.1.9 Nuro

6.1.10 Eliport



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Investment Analysis

7.2 Future of the Market

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

-Global Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market 2019-2024 | Industry Analysis by Growth Potential, Types, Applications, Rising Trends and Forecast to 2024 Industry Research.co

-RFID Market in Healthcare Market Size 2019, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024 Industry Research.co

-Gamification Market Size 2019, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024 Industry Research.co

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Revenue 2019 | Remarkable Growth Factors with Industry Size & Share, New Innovations of Leading Players & Forecast till 2024