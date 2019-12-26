Large populations of Asia Pacific region coupled with rising disposable incomes to propel the e-commerce sector which would drive the Parcel Sortation Systems market

Parcel sortation systems market accounted to US$ 1.32 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2019 2027, to account to US$ 3.09 Bn by 2027.

The parcel sortation system industry has changed considerably over the past few years with technological development. Automation technology has positively impacted every end-user industry and the adoption of different automated technologies are consistently growing in both developed and developing regions. The manufacturing industry is one of the early adopters of automated technologies, which is majorly attributed to the increasing labor cost and ageing population. The demand for parcel sortation systems among the end user industries is consistently growing attributing to the fact that, the manufacturing industries are rapidly increasing their production in order to meet the surging customer demands. Parcel sortation system is an integral part of any warehousing and distribution centers which reduces the manual tasks of shipping and checking orders in a fulfillment operation. The ecosystem for Parcel Sortation System, involves the component providers, system integrators, consultants, and end-user of these systems.

The key companies operating in the field of parcel sortation systems that are profiled in the report include Bastian Solutions Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic, Honeywell Intelligrated, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Interroll Holding GmBH, Invata Intralogistics, Beumer Group, Viastore Systems Inc., and Vanderlande Industries B.V. among others. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

Increase in the production volume of consumer goods is boosting the market for parcel sortation systems. Also, significant growth in E-commerce sector is also boosting the growth of the global market. However, technological complexities associated with the use of parcel sortation system may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Further, growing demand in the warehouse management system and an overall reduction in the cost of parcel sortation system are expected to deliver ample growth opportunity to the industry players in the near future.

With the continuous increase in the demand for parcel sortation system, numerous players operating in the market are mainly investing in order to compete in the market efficiently. The companies are highly participating in new product developments to hold their position in the global parcel sortation system market. For instance, in 2018, Dematic made an advancement in the product distribution with the Dematic Roller Non-Contact Accumulation (RNCA) platform. The platform provides a variety of options for product takeoff from sortation systems - horizontal, decline, powered and gravity variants offer compact and controlled singulation. Also, Interroll developed a new infeed, hence expanding its modular platform solutions enabling efficient material flow. The new infeed modules are perfectly designed to work with Interroll crossbelt sorters.

The global parcel sortation systems market is categorized on basis of different end user industry as logistics, E-commerce, food and beverages, post and parcel, airport, pharmaceutical and other. The other segment in the parcel sortation systems market include; electronics, automotive, and industrial manufacturing among others. The demand for parcel sortation systems among the end user industries is consistently growing attributing to the fact that, the manufacturing industries are rapidly increasing their production in order to meet the customer demands. Also with the growth in awareness related to E-commerce coupled with easy availability of internet and smartphones have propelled the online commerce segment. The rise in e-commerce industry is also accentuating the parcel sortation systems in terms of volume as well as revenues. Also the demand for parcel sortation systems is increasing among the airport authorities as both passenger aircrafts and cargo aircraft fleets are increasing which is demanding increased parcel sortation.

The report segments the global parcel sortation systems market as follows:

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market - By Type

Linear Parcel Sortation System

Loop Parcel Sortation System

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market - By End-User Industry

Logistics

E-Commerce

Food and Beverages

Post and Parcel

Airport

Pharmaceuticals

Others

