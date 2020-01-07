Flatbed Semi-Trailer Industry 2020 Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the market size, growth, share, trends, as well as industry analysis.

Flatbed Semi-Trailer Market 2020 report focus on Global and regional Market, providing information on major players like Manufacturers, Suppliers, Distributors, Traders, Customers, investors etc. It helps in visualizing the composition of the Flatbed Semi-Trailer market across each indication by highlighting the key commercial assets and Players. Flatbed Semi-Trailer Market Report Pinpoint Data type include capacity, production, Market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, Gross margin, Growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc.The report provides Strategists for Marketers and Senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Flatbed Semi-Trailer sector. Industry researcher project Flatbed Semi-Trailer market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 4.05% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development of all-electric semi-trailer trucks.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for semi-trailers in emerging economies.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the threats posed to market vendors by low-cost Chinese flatbed semi-trailers.

Global Flatbed Semi-Trailer Market: About this market

Technavio’s flatbed semi-trailer market analysis considers sales from steel flatbed semi-trailer, combo flatbed semi-trailer, and aluminum flatbed semi-trailers. Our analysis also considers the sales of a flatbed semi-trailer in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the combo flatbed semi-trailer segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as benefits provided in terms of cost and weight will play a significant role in the combo flatbed semi-trailer segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global flatbed semi-trailer market report also looks at factors such as growing demand for semi-trailers in emerging economies, growing flatbed semi-trailer demand from trailer rental service providers, stringent regulations on emissions and fuel consumption. However, increasing cost pressure on flatbed semi-trailer manufacturers from the demand side, threats posed to market vendors by low-cost Chinese flatbed semi-trailers, implementation of ELD mandate hurting flatbed semi-trailer carriers may hamper the growth of the flatbed semi-trailer industry over the forecast period.

Flatbed Semi-Trailer Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global Flatbed Semi-Trailer Market: Overview

Growing demand for semi-trailers in emerging economies

The major demand for semi-trailers is expected to come from emerging economies in APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe during the forecast period. Increasing manufacturing and construction activities in these countries would increase the demand for transportation and logistics. The rise in manufacturing activities in these countries is backed by the robust GDP growth forecasts made for them during the forecast period. This demand for semi-trailers will lead to the expansion of the global flatbed semi-trailer market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Development of all-electric semi-trailer trucks

Electric semi-trailer trucks have gained traction during the last decade, through the launch of hybrid semi-trailer trucks by prominent truck manufacturers. The growing adoption of all-electric, semi-trailer trucks will drive the adoption of combo and aluminum flatbed semi-trailers, which are lighter than steel flatbed semi-trailers. Although the upfront cost of an all-electric truck is higher than a diesel truck, they create value for the customer in terms of emission reduction and lower total cost of ownership. Growing awareness among customers about their advantages is leading to the launch of all-electric trucks in the automotive market. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global flatbed semi-trailer market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global flatbed semi-trailer market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flatbed semi-trailer manufacturers, that include China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Schmitz Cargobull AG, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., and Wabash National Corp.

Also, the flatbed semi-trailer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Flatbed Semi-Trailer market size.

Geographically,this report is segmented into several key Regions covering:Americas, APAC, EMEA

Key vendors operating in 2020 Flatbed Semi-Trailer market space are-

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

Following are the objectives of The 2020 Flatbed Semi-Trailer Market Report:

To describe and forecast the overall Flatbed Semi-Trailer market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of authentication type, functionality type, component, and application.

To forecast the market size for various segments, by key region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Flatbed Semi-Trailer market.

To strategically analyze the Micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, Prospects, and Contributions to the total market.

To analyze opportunities in the overall Flatbed Semi-Trailer market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To profile key players and analyze their Market ranking in terms of revenues and core competencies and provide details of the competitive landscape for the Flatbed Semi-Trailer market leaders.

To analyze growth strategies such as Contracts, Mergers and Acquisitions, Product launches and Developments, and Research and Development (RandD) in the overall Flatbed Semi-Trailer market.

