Automated Border Control Market 2020-2023 Research Report covers the present situation and the development prospects of the Automated Border Control Industry for 2020-2023.

Global Automated Border Control Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Automated Border Control market expansion up to 2023. Vital driving factors influencing the global economy and Automated Border Control industry's contribution to growth in the global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global Automated Border Control Market accounted for $547.46 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $1,568.74 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 16.2%during the forecast period.

The major drivers for the growth of the ABC market include increasing security concerns, improved traveler convenience in the border crossing process, and growing need for automation across all port amenities. Factors such as the dearth of standardization and huge capital requirement for infrastructure projects are hampering the market. The threat of identity theft acts as a major challenge for the automated border control market.

Automated Border Control Market 2020 Overview:

Border management is an area of focus, with increase in demand for automated border control gates and kiosks creating a major market for change. Among the most recent trends is the increasing usage of kiosks at the border, a move which is proving itself in the sector through smoother and sooner passenger flow, lesser frustrations and more efficiency. At present, thousands of kiosks provide services in airports across the globe and airports persist to invest in them.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at a faster pace owing to growing security concerns and rising passenger travel and tourism activities in the APAC region. An innovative Automated Border Control system has recently been inaugurated at Copenhagen Airport. Vision-Box developed and deployed a unique solution that allows passengers, departing to or arriving from outside the Schengen Area, to clear immigration in the same hall using a unique bank of self-service biometric eGates.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Automated Border Control Market:

Accenture, Arjo Systems, Cognitec Systems, Cross Match Technologies, Gemalto, Gunnebo, IER SAS, Indra Sistemas, NEC Corporation, OT-Morpho, Secunet Security Networks, Securiport, Sita and Vision-Box

The Automated Border Control Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Automated Border Control market. The Automated Border Control Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Automated Border Control market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Automated Border Control Market 2020-2023 by Product Type and Application:

The Scope of Automated Border Control Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders of Automated Border Control Market

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Automated Border Control Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Pipeline Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis of Automated Border Control Market

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Automated Border Control Market, ByProduct

6 Global Automated Border Control Market, By End User

7 Global Automated Border Control Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 The Middle East and Africa

8 Key Developments included in Automated Border Control Market

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions and Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling in Automated Border Control Market

Continued

