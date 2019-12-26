NEWS »»»
Point of Care Testing Market by Top Key Players are ARKRAY, Inc., Abaxis, Abbott, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Ascencia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Beckman Coulter, BD, bioMerieux SA, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., LamdaGen Corporation
The global point of care testing market is set to experience a surge on account of delivery of fast and accurate results by point of care devices. Key insights into this burgeoning market have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Point of Care Testing Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Instruments, Accessories, Consumables and Software, Other Solutions), By Application (Blood Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Diseases, Blood Gas and Electrolytes, Anticoagulant Management, Pregnancy and Fertility, Substance Abuse), By End User (Hospital, Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Clinics), and Geography Forecast Till 2026”. The report highlights the factors that are influencing the market and analyses its various aspects. Point of care testing (POCT) describes medical testing procedures performed by trained healthcare professionals at or near the location of the patient. Typically involving blood and urine testing, the aim of POCT is to obtain quick and accurate results after the specimen is collected.
Convenience a Key Factor Driving the Market
The inherent convenience of POCT has been identified as one of the primary drivers in the growth of the global point of care testing market. Devices used to administer POCT are portable and handheld such as blood glucose meters and INR meters. Such ease of use can help in delivering better patient outcomes and early detection of diseases and infections. As a result, the global point of care testing market is seeing rising purchases of point of care testing kits and is expected to gain traction in the forecast period.
In addition to the above factors, the global point of care testing market is in a position to grow on account of the rising frequency of disease outbreak episodes. For example, a recent report of the World Health Organization (WHO) states that rapid diagnostic tests will help the African countries of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone to tackle the Ebola outbreak effectively. Moreover, treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure also requires quick and accurate testing. Point of care testing tools can, thus, aid the treatment of such disorders. The global point of care testing market grows as a consequence.
Competition Surges as the Market Shows Rising Potential
Growing competition can have a positive impact on the global point of care testing market during the forecast period. Major players are taking important steps to maintain their competitive edge in the market. This is primarily being done through investments in innovation to develop new products and showcasing a diverse product range. For example, Sight Diagnostics came out with a point of care testing tool for complete blood count in 2018. In early 2018, FDA approved a point of care testing device developed by Siemens AG to diagnose metabolic and renal diseases.
Some key players identified by Fortune Business Insights include Abbott, Alfa Scientific Designs Inc., Beckman Coulter, LamdaGen Corporation, Abaxis, and a few others.
