Global "Capsule Endoscopy Market" (2019-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players.

About Capsule Endoscopy

Capsule Endoscopy uses a swallowed video capsule to take photographs of the inside of the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine. For capsule endoscopy, the intestines are first cleared of residual food and bacterial debris with the use of laxatives or purges very similar to the laxatives and purges used before colonoscopy.The capsule contains one or two video chips (cameras), a light bulb, a battery, and a radio transmitter. As the capsule travels through the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine, it takes photographs rapidly. The photographs are transmitted by the radio transmitter to a small receiver that is worn on the waist of the patient who is undergoing the capsule endoscopy.

Capsule Endoscopy Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Given Imaging

Olympus

RF

CapsoVision

IntroMedic

Jinshan Science and Technology

Geographical Analysis of Capsule Endoscopy Market:

This report focuses on the Capsule Endoscopy in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Capsule Endoscopy Market Segment by Types, covers:

CMOS Photosensitive Chip

CCD Photosensitive Chip

Others

Capsule Endoscopy Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

For Small Intestine

For Visualization of the Colon

For Stomach

Other(For Esophagus

etc.)

Scope of Report:

Middle East is the largest supplier of Capsule Endoscopy, with production market share over 60%, while the sales market share is only 6%. That is to say, there are a large number of exports in Middle East.

Asia, following Middle East, takes production market share of 22% and the sales market share over 28%. China is an important market of Capsule Endoscopy in Asia, accounting for 11% production market share and 12% sales market share of global market.

The global Capsule Endoscopy market is valued at 170 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 280 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Capsule Endoscopy.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Capsule Endoscopy market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Capsule Endoscopy market by product type and applications/end industries.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Capsule Endoscopy product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Capsule Endoscopy, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Capsule Endoscopy in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Capsule Endoscopy competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Capsule Endoscopy breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Capsule Endoscopy market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Capsule Endoscopy sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

