Garlic Market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Report Titled: “Garlic Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024”

Global Garlic market research report 2020 delivers a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. Garlic market report discovers diverse topics such as regional market scope, product market various applications, market size according to specific product, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, market size forecast, and more. This report also covers details of market size, growth spectrum, and the competitive scenario of Garlic market in the forecast period.

Global Garlic market is estimated growth “USD 5.63 billion by 2020-2024 with a CAGR of almost 4%”. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 3.25%" by the end of 2024.

Garlic MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE:

Hardneck garlic

Softneck garlic

Global Garlic market is formulated with the help of industry experts, processing companies, and analytical service providers that address the value chain of the market. The Garlic market report has been compiled through all the major resources and certifies significant statistics that are responsible to determine the future prospects of the Garlic industry across the globe. The report utilizes secondary research to examine riskier details about the Garlic market value structure, core pool of readers and different applications.

Major Key Players of Global Garlic Market:

Filaree Garlic Farm

Fuente el Pino

Jinxiang Infarm Fruits and Vegetables Co. Ltd.

John Boy Farms

Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd.

South West Garlic Farm

The Garlic Co.

The Garlic Farm

Tooley Garlic

and Yafod International Ltd.

About Garlic Market:

Garlic Market analysis considers sales from both hardneck garlic and softneck garlic types. Our study also finds the sales of garlic in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the hardneck garlic segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as variety of complex flavors such as musky and hot and spicy will play a significant role in the hardneck garlic segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global garlic market report looks at factors such as increasing awareness about health benefits of garlic, rise in online sales, and growing demand for organic garlic. However, risk of diseases in garlic plants, availability of substitutes, and distribution challenges may hamper the growth of the garlic industry over the forecast period.

The Primary Objectives of Garlic Market Report Are:

Comprehensive Garlic market intellect through detailed segmentation,

Garlic market size and forecasts, growth rates, market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market situation and trends

Detailed analysis of current dynamics and trends, key market players, and strategies in the Garlic industry,

Detailed value chain analysis and review of growth factors essential for the existing Garlic market players and new entrants,

Provide emerging opportunities in the Garlic industry and the future impact of major drivers and restraints of the Garlic market and,

Support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. Etc.

Garlic Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Awareness About Health Benefits Of Garlic



Trends: Growing Demand For Black Garlic



Challenges: Risk Of Diseases In Garlic Plants



Increasing awareness about health benefits of garlic



Consumption of garlic as a food ingredient or extract prevents sickness and boost the immune system. The presence of active compounds in garlic reduces high blood pressure and prevents strokes and heart attacks. It also helps improve cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of heart disease. Moreover, the antioxidants in garlic help prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Therefore, growing consumer awareness about these health benefits will lead to the expansion of the global garlic market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for black garlic



The demand for black garlic is increasing, particularly among restaurants and hotels operating in the US. Black garlic is a type of aged garlic formed by maillard reaction, which is a chemical reaction between reducing sugars and amino acids that gives garlic its distinctive flavor in a concentrated form. It is rich in amino acids and contains the same amount of allicin and double the number of antioxidants compared with white garlic. Since black garlic is water-soluble, the nutrients in it are also readily absorbed by the human body. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Garlic market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Garlic market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global garlic market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading garlic manufacturers, that include Filaree Garlic Farm, Fuente el Pino, Jinxiang Infarm Fruits and Vegetables Co. Ltd., John Boy Farms, Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd., South West Garlic Farm, The Garlic Co., The Garlic Farm, Tooley Garlic, and Yafod International Ltd.Also, the garlic market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Valuable Points from Garlic Market Research Report 2020-2024:

Significant changes in Market dynamics.

Reporting and assessment of recent industry developments.

A complete background analysis, which includes a valuation of the parental Garlic Market.

Current, Historical, and projected size of the Garlic Market from the viewpoint of both value and volume.

Garlic Market segmentation according to Top Regions.

Garlic Market shares and strategies of key Manufacturers.

Emerging Specific segments and regional for Garlic Market.

An objective valuation of the trajectory of the Market.

Recommendations to Top Companies for reinforcement their foothold in the market.

