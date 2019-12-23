The E-cigarette Market Focuses on the key global E-cigarette companies, to define, describe and analyses the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

Global “E-cigarette Market” 2019-2024 report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of market also focuses on the major drivers, challenges, opportunities for the key players. E-cigarette Industry research report also provides granular analysis of various definitions, and classification of the industry, applications of the industry, regional analysis, opportunities, challenges and chain structure.

About E-cigarette

An electronic cigarette or e-cigarette is a handheld electronic device which vaporizes a flavored liquid. The user inhales the vapor. Using e-cigarettes is sometimes called vaping. The liquid in the e-cigarette, called e-liquid, is usually made of nicotine, propylene glycol, glycerine, and flavorings. Not all e-liquids contain nicotine.

E-cigarette Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Imperial Tobacco

Reynolds American

Japan Tobacco

Altria

VMR Product

Njoy

21st Century

Vaporcorp

Truvape

FirstUnion

Hangsen

Buddy Group

Kimree

Innokin

SHENZHEN SMOORE

SMOK

Geographical Analysis of E-cigarette Market:

This report focuses on the E-cigarette in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

E-cigarette Market Segment by Types, covers:

With Screen

Without Screen

E-cigarette Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Online

Offline

Scope of Report:

Market competition is intense. Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco, Altria, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. In 2012, the international tobacco giants laid out the e-cigarette industry and caused many acquisitions and other industry mergers and acquisitions. At the same time, the market has been reshuffled. With the stricter smoking bans in various countries, e-cigarettes will usher in better development.

The health risks of e-cigarettes are uncertain. They are likely safer than tobacco cigarettes, but are of unclear effect in relation to other methods of stopping smoking. Their long-term health effects are not known. They may help some smokers quit. When used by non-smokers, e-cigarettes can lead to nicotine addiction, and there is concern that children could start smoking after using e-cigarettes.

The worldwide market for E-cigarette is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.1% over the next five years, will reach 15600 million US$ in 2024, from 4700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the E-cigarette in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

