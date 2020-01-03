Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Botulinum Toxin A, Iontophoresis, Surgical Treatments, Topical Treatments, Non-surgical Microwave Energy Destruction of Sweat Glands, and Others), Hyperhidrosis Type ( Axillary Hyperhidrosis, Palmar Hyperhidrosis, Plantar Hyperhidrosis, and Others), Geography and Forecast

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the globalhyperhidrosis treatment marketfor the forecast period of 20192027.

According to the report, the global hyperhidrosis treatment market was valued at ~US$ 1.2 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027. The global market is driven by increase in awareness and acceptance of hyperhidrosis treatment due to the launch of new products and novel treatment options. The global hyperhidrosis treatment market has been segmented based on treatment type, hyperhidrosis type, end user, and region. In terms of treatment type, the global hyperhidrosis treatment market has been classified into botulinum toxin A, iontophoresis, surgical treatments, topical treatments, non-surgical microwave energy destruction of sweat glands, and others. Based on hyperhidrosis type, the global hyperhidrosis treatment market has been categorized into axillary hyperhidrosis, palmar hyperhidrosis, plantar hyperhidrosis, and others (craniofacial, etc.). In terms of end user, the global hyperhidrosis treatment market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others (dermatology clinics and cosmetic centers).



Botulinum Toxin A Treatment Type to Lead Market

Sweating control is largely mediated by sympathetic cholinergic pathways, with an adrenergic mechanism having less influence and more associated with sweat odor than volume. Some patients are treated with restricted benefits of anticholinergic therapies such as propantheline, or even topical therapies such as dry-sol. Botulinum toxinA has emerged as an effective treatment for hyperhidrosis. Hence, the segment is anticipated to dominate the global hyperhidrosis treatment market during the forecast period.



Axillary Hyperhidrosis Segment to Lead Market

Axillary hyperhidrosis (AH) is excessive sweating in the axillae area, and is usually bilateral in pattern. It can be precipitated by heat or mental pressure, and is linked with dermatologic complications, including pompholyx and contact dermatitis. The prevalence of axillary hyperhidrosis is higher than palmar hyperhidrosis, plantar hyperhidrosis, and others (craniofacial, etc.) hyperhidrosis. Hence, the segment is expected to dominate the global hyperhidrosis treatment market from 2019 to 2027.



Increase in Incidence of Hyperhidrosis across the World to Propel Market

Increase in incidence of hyperhidrosis is correlated with unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, and alcohol consumption that cause multiple disease conditions such as hypoglycemia, anxiety, and hyperthyroidism Hyperhidrosis is defined as excessive sweating, which happens primarily on the soles, palms, face, and axes, but can also affect the lower limbs, chest, inguinal areas, back, and abdomen. A study published in the Journal of American Dermatology in 2017 concluded that, the incidence of hyperhidrosis was 2.8% in the U.S. in 2016. Additionally, rise in research and development spending combined with a rich hyperhidrosis therapy pipeline of leading players is likely to augment the hyperhidrosis treatment market in the near future.



Increase in New Product Launches and Novel Treatment Options to Drive Demand for Hyperhidrosis Treatment

Launch of new products for the treatment of hyperhidrosis is projected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, Dermira, Inc. announced several updates related to the launch and availability of QBREXZA (glycopyrronium) cloth, an anticholinergic indicated for the topical treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients. Moreover, topical treatment (e.g. aluminum chloride) is the first choice for localized hyperhidrosis. Novel treatment options such as iontophoresis, botulinum toxin, non-surgical microwave energy destruction of sweat glands (miraDry), and systemic medications are indicated if topical treatment is insufficient or not applicable. Increase in the availability of these novel treatment options is anticipated to boost demand for hyperhidrosis treatment.



North America a ProminentHyperhidrosis Treatment Market

North America was the leading market for hyperhidrosis treatment in 2018. Among the major developed countries, the U.S. has the most number of cases of hyperhidrosis. Around 65% of these patients suffer from axillary hyperhidrosis. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the hyperhidrosis treatment market in the region. In the U.S., current disease trends indicate that, the number of individuals suffering from various types hyperhidrosis will increase at a rapid pace in the near future. The rapidly rising population in the U.S. coupled with the rise in obesity is poised to increase the prevalence of hyperhidrosis, which, in turn, will add to the burden of hyperhidrosis treatment on the healthcare system.



Key Players Operating in the Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market

The report also provides the profiles of leading players operating in the global hyperhidrosis treatment market. These include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Ulthera, Inc., TheraVida, Dermira, Inc., Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Allergan plc, and Miramar Labs, Inc.



