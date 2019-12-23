Antivenom Market share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Global "Antivenom Market" (2019-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players.

About Antivenom

Antivenom, also known as antivenin, venom antiserum and antivenom immunoglobulin, is a medication made from antibodies which is used to treat certain venomous bites and stings. They are only recommended if there is significant toxicity or a high risk of toxicity. The specific antivenom needed depends on the species involved. It is given by injection.

Antivenom Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

CSL Behring

Merck and Co.

BTG Plc

Pfizer

Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation

Rare Disease Therapeutics

Flynn Pharma

Vins Bioproducts

Bharat Serums and Vaccines

Serum Biotech

Geographical Analysis of Antivenom Market:

This report focuses on the Antivenom in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Antivenom Market Segment by Types, covers:

Polyvalent antivenom

Monovalent antivenom

Antivenom Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospitals

Others

Scope of Report:

Asia-Pacific Antivenom market is valued at 285.00 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 359.23 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 43.93% between 2016 and 2022.

The price of Antivenom is slightly increased in nearly five years. For being accorded with the corresponding application area, the product price has a large differences.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this areas, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Antivenom is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 960 million US$ in 2024, from 830 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Antivenom in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

