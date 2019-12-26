The Dental Implants Market Focuses on the key global Dental Implants companies, to define, describe and analyses the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

Global “Dental Implants Market” (2019-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Dental Implants Industry report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. This report categorizes the market based on market overview, regions, analysis by types and applications, market dynamics and manufacturers profiles.

About Dental Implants

Dental Implant is an artificial tooth root that is placed into your jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge.

Dental Implants Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Straumann

Nobel Biocare(Danaher)

Dentsply/Astra

Biomet

Zimmer

Osstem

GC

Zest

Dyna Dental

Kyocera Medical

Alpha-Bio

Southern Implants

BandB Dental

Neobiotech

Xige Medical

Geographical Analysis of Dental Implants Market:

This report focuses on the Dental Implants in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Dental Implants Market Segment by Types, covers:

Titanium Dental Implant

Titanium Alloy Dental Implant

Zirconia Dental Implant

Dental Implants Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Scope of Report:

EU is the largest supplier and consumption market of Dental Implants, with a production market share nearly 39% and sales market share nearly 44%. The second place is North America; following EU with the production market share of 33% and the sales market share over 27%.

There are many dental implant manufacturers. The top five are Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Dentsply/Astra, Biomet/3i and Zimmer. In 2014, their production market share was about 50%. Among the key manufacturers, many manufacturers come from developed countries.

5. Key consumers and manufacturers of dental implant are concentrated in developed counties. The gross margin is high, and the price of raw materials is relatively stable. The consumption growth rate of developing countries is higher than global average growth rate. The development of dental implant industry in developing country will be bright.

The worldwide market for Dental Implants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 7230 million US$ in 2024, from 4590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dental Implants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Dental Implants product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dental Implants, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dental Implants in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Dental Implants competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Dental Implants breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Dental Implants market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dental Implants sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

No. of Dental Implants Market Report pages: 137

