This report studies the crossbows market. Crossbow is a medieval weapon consisting of a bow fixed transversely on a stock having a trigger mechanism to release the bowstring, and often incorporating or accompanied by a mechanism for bending the bow. Crossbows are primarily used for hunting and target shooting.

Bowtech

TenPoint Crossbow Technologies

Barnett Crossbows

Crosman

PSE Archery

Mathews

Parker Bows

Darton Archery

Eastman Outdoors

EK Archery

Armex Archery

Man Kung

Poe Lang

Sanlida

Scope of The Report:

This report focuses on the Crossbows in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America is the dominate consumer of Crossbows, the sales volume was 250.2 K Units in 2016, accounting for about 36.52% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the sales market share of 28.67%. And North America and Europe are expected to remain the leading position in the forecast period.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Crossbows industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the developed countries, accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong RandD capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Crossbows production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. Leading players in Crossbows industry are Bowtech, TenPoint Crossbow Technologies, Barnett Crossbows, Crosman and PSE Archery. Bowtech is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 24.86% in 2016. The top five companies occupied about 53.58% sales share of the market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Crossbows is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019

Report further studies the Crossbows market development status and future trend across the world. Also, it splits Crossbows market by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Recurve Crossbow

Compound Crossbow

Others

Major Applications are as follows:

Hunting

Target Shooting

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Crossbows in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Crossbows Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Market Opportunities

1.4.2 Market Risk

1.4.3 Market Driving Force

2.Manufacturers Profiles

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Crossbows Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

3.Global Crossbows Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.1 Global Crossbows Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Crossbows Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Crossbows Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Crossbows Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Crossbows Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Crossbows Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Crossbows Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Crossbows Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Crossbows Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Crossbows Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Crossbows Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 South America Crossbows Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Crossbows Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 Crossbows Market Forecast (2019-2024)

5.1 Global Crossbows Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

5.2 Crossbows Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

5.3 Crossbows Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

5.3.1 Global Crossbows Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

5.3.2 Global Crossbows Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

5.4 Crossbows Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

5.4.1 Global Crossbows Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

5.4.2 Global Crossbows Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

6.1 Sales Channel

6.1.1 Direct Marketing

6.1.2 Indirect Marketing

6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7.Research Findings and Conclusion

8.Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Data Source

Continued…..

