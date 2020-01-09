The Animal Wound Care Market report offers insights into the latest trends. It summarizes key aspects of the market, with focus on leading key players, areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions, and applications.

The increasing demand for meat and animal-based products is a driving the global animal wound care market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Animal Wound Care Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal Type (Companion animal, Livestock animal), By Product Type (Surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, Traditional Wound Care products), By End-user (Veterinary hospitals and clinics, Home care settings, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Rising awareness about animal health and welfare among owners is expected to contribute positively to the global animal wound care market.

Leading Players operating in the Animal Wound Care Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

3M,

Ethicon USA, LLC,

Braun Melsungen AG,

MEDTRONIC,

Jorgen Kruuse A/S,

Bayer AG,

Advancis Veterinary Ltd

NEOGEN CORPORATION.

Rising Pet Adoption Will Stimulate Growth In North America

Geographically, the global animal wound care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America is predicted to dominate the global animal wound care market owing to the rising pet adoption rates. The increasing prevalence of animal diseases especially zoonotic and infectious along with the increasing expenditure on animal health are factors are expected to enable animal wound care market growth in North America. Factors like growing veterinarians pool and increasing animal health awareness and a large number of developed hospitals and clinics are expected to further boost the animal wound care market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the large livestock animal pool. The increasing incidence of animal disorders in region along with increasing pet adoption rates will benefit the market in Asia Pacific. Rising disposable incomes and introduction of government initiatives are also expected to contribute positively to the market in Asia Pacific.

Detailed Table of Content:

By Animal Type

Companion animal

Livestock animal

By Product Type

Surgical wound care products

Advanced wound care products

Traditional Wound Care products

By End-user

Veterinary hospitals and clinics

Home care settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

