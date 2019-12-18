Top Players in Exoskeleton Market are Cyberdyne Inc., Ekso Bionics, Ottobock, Parker Hannin Corp., Comau, Lockheed Martin, SkelEx, Lowe's Innovation Lab, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering etc

The global exoskeleton market is likely to expand in the coming years, due to applications of exoskeleton across diverse industries. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ExoskeletonSystems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Hardware and Software), By Type (Powered and Passive) Exoskeleton, By Mobility (Stationary and Mobile) By Body Part (Lower, Upper, Full Body), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Defence, Industrial) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will witness growth in the coming years, with impetus from recent technological advancements.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visithttps://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/exoskeleton-market-100205

Exoskeleton systems are wearable devices used by labourers and related personal in an industrial workplace. The exoskeleton system is used to enhance tasks which are carried out manually. These operations mostly require industrial robots for their functioning due to the high accuracy that is involved. Exoskeletons are used to amplify the human operations. Exoskeletons are also called as robotic suits or powered armour, owing to their exceptional accuracy in enhancing manual labour.

Increasing Demand from Medical Industry Provokes Several Regulatory Clearances

The exoskeleton is witnessing a high demand in the medical industry, due to uses such as enhanced mobility, restoring movements for people with disabilities, and other such applications. Encouraged by increasing usage approvals, companies are investing more towards research and development of exoskeletons, across the world. In 2019, Rewalk Robotics received CE (European Conformity) mark for its Exosuit Restore. The device was useful in assisting people with walking disabilities.

The long-awaited approval has cleared the sale of Exosuit Restore o rehabilitation clinics within Europe. The product was manufactured in collaboration with the Wyss Institute in Harvard. The Restore Exosuit is an algorithm based and data-driven device that is used to enhance gait training. The company announced that stock prices soared, soon after the launch of this product. The impact of this device on the business go-about of this company gives clear indications that the Exosuit Restore was welcomed positively by the end-users. The clearance for Exosuit Restore will boost the global exoskeleton market in the coming years and is likely to favor the growth of the market in the coming years.

Top Players List:

Comau

Parker Hannifin

Ottobock

Ekso Bionics

Cyberdyne Inc.

DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING and MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Reporthttps://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/exoskeleton-market-100205

Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

Clinical Efficacy of Exoskeletons Will Create High Demand

Conventionally, people with physical disabilities at the lower half of their bodies used wheelchairs to support movement and commutation. Although wheelchairs sufficed the needs of commute, there were several challenges associated with their use. Some of the imitations were uneven surfaces, climbing and going down the stairs. It was seen that exoskeletons hugely helped overcome these challenges. The increasing efficacy, ease of use, and reducing cost of exoskeletons have to an increase in demand. The increasing demand will have a positive impact on the global exoskeletons market in the forthcoming years.

In the report, Fortune Business Insights assesses several companies that are involved in the development of exoskeletons, from across the world. Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed study on various product launches, mergers and acquisitions (MandA), and market entrants in the global exoskeletons market.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global exoskeletons market are Cyberdyne Inc., Ekso Bionics, Ottobock, Parker Hannifin Corp., Comau, Lockheed Martin, SkelEx, Lowe's Innovation Lab, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering.

Exoskeleton systems are wearable devices used by labourers and related personal in an industrial workplace. The exoskeleton system is used to enhance tasks which are carried out manually. These operations mostly require industrial robots for their functioning due to the high accuracy that is involved. Exoskeletons are used to amplify thee human operations. Exoskeletons are also called as robotic suits or powered armour, owing to their exceptional accuracy in enhancing manual labour.

Request for customizationhttps://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/exoskeleton-systems-market-100205

Major Table of Content for Exoskeleton Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Exoskeleton Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Exoskeleton Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Exoskeleton Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Exoskeleton Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Exoskeleton Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

View Related Reports:

Retail Analytics Market anticipated to reach US$ 13,299.6 Mn by 2026

Digital Signature Market anticipated to reach US$ 6,128.0 Mn by 2026

Human Capital Management Market to Soar at 9.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2026, Emergence of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Stoke Demand



About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Exoskeleton Market Future Prospects, Growth And Outlook 2026 | Fortune Business Insights