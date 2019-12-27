Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Pasta Market Insights, to 2025" with 223 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Pasta Market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are American Italian Pasta Company (United States), Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (United States), Campbell Soup Company (United States), Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Fiori-Bruna Pasta Products (United States), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (United States), Strom Products Ltd. (United States) and General Mills (United States)

Scope of the Report of Pasta Market:

A growing trend in the food products market has been witnessed with respect to the demand for healthier varieties of pasta. Key driving factors attributing to the growth of pasta markets are increasing popularity among millennials, changing lifestyle standards fueled by the rise in disposable income and increasing demand for gluten-free pasta. Moreover, changing food habits in the developing economies expected to fuel market growth during the forecasted period.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Demand for Gluten-Free Pasta and One of the most rapidly increasing segments in the food industry is gluten-free products. These goods not only cater to those with medical needs, from gluten intolerance to celiac disease to but also cater to the demand of millions of individuals who seek a gluten-free diet.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Gluten-Free Pasta

One of the most rapidly increasing segments in the food industry is gluten-free products. These goods not only cater to those with medical needs, from gluten intolerance to celiac disease to but also cater to the demand of millions of individuals who seek a gluten-free diet. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, and their nutritional preferences are changing, leading to a rise in demand for gluten-free products.

Market Trend

Changing Lifestyle Standard Fueled by Rise in Disposable Income

Increasing Number of Product Launches with Different Flavours of Pasta

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Food Products

High Cost of Fresh Pasta

Opportunities

Changing Food Habits among Millennials and Growing Demand from the Developing Economies

The Pasta Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Pasta Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Spaghetti, Macaroni, Noodles), Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Online Retail), Form (Dry Pasta, Fresh Pasta)

Top Players in the Market are:

American Italian Pasta Company (United States), Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (United States), Campbell Soup Company (United States), Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Fiori-Bruna Pasta Products (United States), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (United States), Strom Products Ltd. (United States) and General Mills (United States)

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Pasta Market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Pasta Market various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Pasta Market

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that include Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

