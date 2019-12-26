Construction Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Concrete Admixture, Concrete Sealants & Adhesive, and Protective Coatings), By Application (Residential and Non-Residential), and Forecast 2019-2025

The global construction chemical market is expected to witness a growth rate of 6.0% during the forecast period owing to increasing infrastructural projects. The rapid rise in the infrastructural projects has been witnessed over the years owing to the government and private investment in infrastructure development. Both developed and developing countries are focusing on encouraging their infrastructure activities as it is key for faster economic growth. For instance, better roads are required to transport the goods safely and at an accurate time. Delaying may lead to economic and reputation losses. Therefore, the government across the nations is investing a significant amount to upgrade their investment, which in turn, is contributing to the growth of the global construction chemicals market.

Request a free sample of our report on Construction Chemicals Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/construction-chemicals-market-size

In India, the infrastructure sector is a major driver for the Indian economy as it is a key to propel overall development of the country. As a result, the government is initiating policies that would ensure timely development of world-class infrastructure in India. The country is focusing on the development of urban infrastructure, power, bridges, roads, and dams. In 2018, India ranked 44th out of 167 countries in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) 2018. The Indian government has allowed significant foreign direct investment in the construction sector.

A full report of Construction Chemicals Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/construction-chemicals-market-size

Due to this rise in infrastructural projects, there is a significant number of construction chemical manufacturers operating in the region, which include FOSROC, SIKA AG, BASF, Pidilite and SWC (Structural Waterproofing Company Pvt Ltd). These companies are operating in the region to support infrastructure and residential construction activities and gain a significant market share from the construction sector. As a result, such a rise in infrastructural projects is supporting the growth of the global construction chemicals market.

Additionally, China plans to expand its investment in infrastructure operations. For instance, as per the People’s Republic of China, $119 billion will be invested in railway construction, nearly $250 billion in road construction and waterway projects in 2019. Nearly $81.5 billion is included in the central government budget for related investment in 2019, an increase of $5.7 billion from last year. The country will explore new kinds of project financing and lower as suitable capital contribution needs for infrastructure projects. This involves making good use of developmental financial instruments and attracts more private capital into projects in major areas.

Global Construction Chemicals Market- Segmentation

By Product

• Concrete Admixture

• Concrete Adhesive and Sealants

• Protective Coatings

By Application

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Global Construction Chemicals Market Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/construction-chemicals-market-size

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is an Indian market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +1 646-755-7667, +91 780-304-0404

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Construction Chemicals Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025