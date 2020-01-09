Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Next-Generation Batteries Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Next-Generation Batteries Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Next-Generation Batteries. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Samsung (Korea), BASF (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), Contemporary Amperex Technology (China), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Dyson (United Kingdom), Daimler (Germany), Siemens (Germany), LG Chem Power (LGCPI) (Korea), BYD Company Ltd. (China), A123 Systems, LLC. (United States), Toshiba Corporation (Japan) and Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Definition:

Next-generation batteries are unlocked growth and advances in various sectors such as electric vehicles, electronic devices and battery energy storage for renewable energy. The next-generation technologies need to deliver changes in battery characteristics. Most of the development is led by start-ups by working on the Li-ion market and other alternative technologies, such as zinc-air batteries. The current technology of batteries is not meeting the potential of applications including power, renewable energy, consumer electronics, and mobility, and others. There are various major players are performing battery related investments such as Tesla planned a 35GWh gigafactory for 2020 as for USD 5 billion investment. Additionally, Asahi Kasei purchased polypore to dominate the battery market. These big investments, it shows that the market has strong growth potential in the future.

Market Trend

Growing Demands for Lithium Batteries

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Electrical Vehicles and Energy Storage Systems

Increase Number of Mobile Devices and Wearable Devices

Growing Renewable Energy

Opportunities

Increase Number of Automotive Productions

Growing Production of Electronic Products in China and Japan

Restraints

Rapid Changes in Technology

Rising Cost of Raw Materials

Challenges

Growing Safety Concerns across Various Industries

The Global Next-Generation Batteries Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Application (Automotive, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Oil & Gas), Raw Material (Aluminum, Manganese, Iron Phosphate, Nickel, Cobalt), Technology (Silicon-Based Anodes, Solid-State Electrolyte, Cathodes, Metal-Oxide Cathode, Separator, Others (Silicon-Based Anode, Lithium-Sulfur, Lithium-Air))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Next-Generation Batteries Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Next-Generation Batteries market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Next-Generation Batteries Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Next-Generation Batteries

Chapter 4: Presenting the Next-Generation Batteries Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Next-Generation Batteries market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Next-Generation Batteries Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Next-Generation Batteries Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

