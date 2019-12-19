Key Segments Covered in Vinegar Market Report Distribution Channel are Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Channels, Specialty Stores, Others

Vinegar has been playing a crucial part in cooking, which is the major contributor to the growth of the global vinegar market. The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Vinegar Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Red Wine Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, White Distilled Vinegar, Others), By Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Channels, Specialty Stores, Others), And Geography Forecast till 2026.”

Some of the other companies operating in the global vinegar market are

Australian Vinegar

Acetum

Kraft Heinz Company

Bizen Chemical

Acetifici Italiani Modena

Shanxi Shuita Vinegar

Mizkan

Carbonell

Burg Groep

Eden Foods, and Charbonneaux Brabant.

Food and Beverage producers are introducing different flavours such as raspberry, apple, herbs, lemon and others. These exotic flavours will increase the demand for vinegar among consumers, which in turn, will drive the market. The multifunctional properties of vinegar in pharmaceuticals, food and beverages and others are expected to increase their sales. This will further contribute to the growth of the market.

To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click Here

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/vinegar-market-100577

Wide Adoption of Balsamic Vinegar Helps in the Prevention of Diseases

The different types of vinegar are red wine vinegar, cider vinegar, balsamic vinegar, white distilled vinegar and others. Of these, balsamic vinegar was leading in the year 2016 and will continue to dominate the global vinegar market. Balsamic vinegar has numerous health benefits, which is the primary factor responsible for its dominance.

It is rich in polyphenols and antioxidants, which helps in the prevention of heart disorders and improves immunity levels. Among crop types, oilseeds and cereals cover a larger share in the global hybrid seeds market. Considering these factors, the adoption of balsamic vinegar is increasing rapidly among consumers across the world.

European Companies Produce Large Amounts of Vinegar, Drives the Market

Europe continues to dominate the global vinegar market owing to the presence of big giants producing vast amounts of vinegar. These giants have well-equipped facilities in France, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

In addition to this, people in European countries have shifted their preference towards healthy and convenient food options, which fuels demand for vinegar. Also, the majority of exports take place in Europe. Consequently, the region is anticipated to grow in terms of revenue during the projected period.

Italy produces vast quantities of balsamic vinegar as it offers several health benefits. Spurred by this factor, the market in Europe is likely to grow at a rapid rate in the forthcoming years.

Other regions such as North America, Asia Pacific among others are expected to register considerable growth over the projected horizon.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/vinegar-market-100577

Bioactive Components Present in Vinegar Makes It Ideal for Buying

Vinegar offers numerous advantages as it is used in several food products to balance flavours. It contains acidic liquid, which offers long-term resistance to spoilage. Hence, the shelf-life of vinegar is markedly high.

This is further expected to increase the shelf space for several vinegar products in specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. Moreover, supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to lead the market by 2026. The distribution of vinegar is increasing in developed and developing regions. Consumers across the world are increasingly dependent on hypermarkets and supermarkets to purchase vinegar.

This will contribute to the growth of the market over the years to come. Subsequently, vinegar producers are encouraged to introduce new varieties of vinegar. The wide availability of vinegar at these stores is boosting the market.

Presence of bioactive ingredients in vinegar is what makes it an ideal anti-oxidant. Not only this, vinegar has other properties which include anti-diabetic, anti-microbial. This, together with the presence of mineral salts, is aiding to the expansion of vinegar.

Major Segments includes:

By Product

Red Wine Vinegar

Balsamic Vinegar

Cider Vinegar

Rice Vinegar

White Distilled Vinegar

Others

By Application

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Channels

Specialty Stores

Others

By Geography

To Ensure Delivery of World-class Products, Native Nutrition Launches Flavoured Vinegar Pills

People around the world are becoming more health conscious, which is rapidly shifting their preference for organic food. Taking this into consideration, Native Nutrition announced the launch of a new organic product in November 2018. The product called Apple Cider Vinegar Pill offers several health benefits such as improved digestion, better metabolism, and weight loss. The company has done extensive research to ensure delivering world-class products in the market. The rising demand for vinegar among consumers is encouraging companies to develop new products in order to fulfil their customers’ needs and requirements. For instance, a famous Indian breakfast cereal brand called Bagrry launched a new product in June 2018. This apple cider vinegar is unprocessed and unfiltered with the goodness of apple in it.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/vinegar-market-100577

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Lab-grown Meat Market Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Study 2014-2026 By Top Manufacturers, Trends, Applications, Size, and Shares

Snack Food Products Market Size, Share, Global Trends by Segmentation and Regional Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fortune Business Insights

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Vinegar Market Size, Global Trends, Industry Share and Demand Forecast to 2025