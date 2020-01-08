The Research Report Global Offshore Oil and Gas Communications Market Provides Regional Analysis, Applications and Key Companies (ABB Ltd, Alcatel Lucent SA, AT&T Inc., Siemens AG among others)

Offshore communications in the oil and gas industry have come a long way. Now, real-time communications networks not only enable wi-fi connectivity and personal cell phone connection but also the real-time data transfer from offshore to onshore offices located around the world.

Global Offshore Oil and Gas Communications Market Overview:

The offshore oil and gas communications market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period 2019 - 2024. With the increasing investments from the oil and gas sector towards technological advancements and digital technologies, the market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

- Offshore rigs are comparatively hard to establish, operate, and maintain. They have to deal with several environmental factors including strong ocean currents and highly remote environments. Most of them are deep-water rigs that operate at great depths. In such remote locations, communications play a major role in monitoring several components and to stay in contact with on-shore establishments, for reporting and assistance in case of emergency situations.

- There are several communication technologies that can now work individually or in a system to overcome offshore communications challenges. The most commonly chosen solution for offshore communications are satellite communications, which require a VSAT at the offshore site, and are used for vessels that may be in extremely remote locations, or on the move.

- With increasing investment into offshore infrastructure, now cellular networks are being used in offshore oilfields. For instance, the US Gulf of Mexico has cellular towers installed offshore that allow the cellular communications from rigs and platforms near the coast to onshore locations.

Competitive Landscape:

The offshore oil and gas communications market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many players in the market operating in domestic as well as in the international market. However, the market appears to be moderately concentrated with the major players adopting strategies like product and service innovation and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the major players in the market are ABB Ltd, Alcatel Lucent SA, ATandT Inc., Siemens AG among others.

- April 2018 - Siemens partnered with Aker Solutions, a global engineering company based in Norway. This collaboration is expected to combining Aker Solutions' strong knowledge in upstream oil and gas projects, as well as its domain-specific digitalization offerings, to enhance Siemens’ offshore communication product offerings.

- April 2018 - Siemens Digitalization enhanced the safety at Al Azhar Tunnel in Cairo. The technologies are expected to provide integrated station management, line management, information systems, and the SCADA systems, to ensure the tunnel’s availability.

Key Market Trends:

Telecom-based Technological Advancements to Drive the Global Offshore Oil and Gas Communications Market Growth

- Communications between offshore facilities and onshore locations a few years back were limited to a two-way radio channel and daily reports. Oilfield workers stationed offshore were cut off from the rest of the world virtually. However, with the technological advancements in communication technologies, the offshore industry works have been transformed.

- With the help of microwave telecommunications technology, data is transported via wavelengths that measure less than one meter in length. These microwave solutions are chosen for locations that are within proximity to each other. Fiber optical telecommunications are chosen for locations that are in high traffic areas, such as the North Sea or US Gulf of Mexico.

- The advancements in technology have allowed total subsea developments and remote unmanned, offshore industry works have been transformed by improved communication systems.

- With the increasing oil and gas projects across the globe the offshore oil and gas communications market is expected to witness positive growth.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share:

- North America is one of the largest markets for offshore oil and gas communications globally. Newly found shale resources in the United States along with an increasing number of oil and gas projects in Canada are expected to drive the demand for communication equipment in this region.

- This region is said to be the pioneer in this market owing to the fact that it is also the largest oil and gas producer. Moreover, with companies seeking advanced digital solutions for offshore field operations, the market is expected to witness further growth.

- Globally increasing crude oil prices that are expected to reach pre-crisis levels over the forecast period are expected to increase the upstream oil and gas activity, leading to an increase in demand for offshore communications in the oil and gas industry.

