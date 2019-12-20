This Isopentane Market report offers a complete guide to the size and shape of the market at a global level. It provides the latest Trend and forecast 2019-2025

Isopentane Market report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Isopentane Industry. This report accurately estimates market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets.

IsopentaneMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Shell

Phillips 66

CNPC

ExxonMobil Chemical

TOP Solvent

Junyuan Petroleum Group

South Hampton Resources

Aeropres Corporation

Diversified CPC

Rizhao Changlian

Pentane is colourless with a very low odour and high volatility thanks to its low, narrow boiling range it is among the lowest boiling hydrocarbon liquids and so evaporates at a very high rate. It is used principally as a blowing agent in foam production, as a propellant in aerosols and as reaction media for polymerisation processes.

Pentane is a low-cost blowing agent. Over the past few decades, the technology and development of mixed pentane have not developed by leaps and bounds. In the Asia-Pacific region, EPS is growing faster. The EPS industry in the US and Europe is already quite stable.

The global Isopentane market was valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Isopentane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isopentane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Isopentane in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Isopentane manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Isopentane Market Segment by Type covers:

Pure Gas

Gas Blend

Isopentane Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

EPS Blowing Agent

Electronic Cleaning

Chemical Solvent

Aerosol Propellant

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Isopentane market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Isopentane market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Isopentane market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Isopentane

1.1 Definition of Isopentane

1.2 Isopentane Segment by Type

1.3 Isopentane Segment by Applications

1.4 Global Isopentane Overall Market

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Isopentane

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Isopentane

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Isopentane

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Isopentane

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Isopentane Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Isopentane

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Isopentane Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Isopentane Revenue Analysis

4.3 Isopentane Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Isopentane Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Isopentane Production by Regions

5.2 Isopentane Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Isopentane Market Analysis

5.4 Europe Isopentane Market Analysis

5.5 China Isopentane Market Analysis

5.6 Japan Isopentane Market Analysis

5.7 Southeast Asia Isopentane Market Analysis

5.8 India Isopentane Market Analysis

6 Isopentane Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Isopentane Production by Type

6.2 Global Isopentane Revenue by Type

6.3 Isopentane Price by Type

7 Isopentane Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Isopentane Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Isopentane Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Isopentane Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Company 1

8.1.1 Company 1 Isopentane Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Company 1 Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Company 1 Isopentane Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Isopentane Market

9.1 Global Isopentane Market Trend Analysis

9.2 Isopentane Regional Market Trend

9.3 Isopentane Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Isopentane Market Trend (Application)and many more chapters

