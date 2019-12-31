Global Stabilometric Platform Industry is boosted by rise in the number of orthopedic and traumatic surgeries, increase in neurological disorders, muscle dysfunction, and rise in demand for sports rehabilitation after injuries.

Stabilometric Platform: Useful tool for balance assessment of human body

Stabilometric platform is a device for measurement of human body movement for balance assessment. This assessment is done on the principle of force measuring method and quantifies the center of pressure.

Correct balance of human body is important for standing and movement. High blood pressure could affect this balance system by affecting central nervous system.

High blood pressure and other neurological conditions impair balance of human body. Stabilometric platform assesses this imbalance and also trains orthopedic and neurological patients to improve balance.

The device is useful in conditions such as stroke, head injuries, muscle dysfunction, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and recovery after fractures. It stimulates musculoskeletal and nervous systems of patients to help control balance.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Stabilometric Platform Market

Rise in the number of orthopedic and traumatic surgeries is a major driver of the global stabilometric platform market, as the platform is useful in evaluating post-surgical imbalance

According to data obtained from the Royal College of Surgeons of England, around 1.2 million trauma and orthopedic surgical procedures were performed in England in 20132014

Moreover, increase in neurological disorders, muscle dysfunction, and rise in demand for sports rehabilitation after injuries are the other factors fueling the growth of the global stabilometric platform market

Increase in the geriatric population with mobility problems and impairment of body control system due to high blood pressure and other related conditions also propel the global stabilometric platform market

High Cost of Device to Hamper Market

High cost of stabilometric platform along with costly software and technology is anticipated to hamper the growth of global stabilometric platform market

Bulky product structure of the device is a major challenge in transportation. This factor is expected to restrain the global stabilometric platform market.

Dynamic Testing to Witness High Demand

Based on testing type, the global stabilometric platform market can be bifurcated into static testing and dynamic testing

The dynamic testing segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to better falls risk screening and conditioning program for older adults and better results for weight-bearing assessment.

Rehabilitation Centers to be Highly Lucrative Segment

Based on end-user, the global stabilometric platform market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation centers, and others

The hospitals segment dominated the global stabilometric platform market in 2018 owing to increase in the number of surgeries and rise in number of admissions for mobility problems and trauma cases in hospitals

Rehabilitation centers is likely to be a highly lucrative segment of the global stabilometric platform market during the forecast period. Increase in the geriatric population with mobility problems, rise in the number of admissions in rehabilitation centers, and better training solutions offered by these facilities for body balance problems are the major factors boosting the growth of the rehabilitation centers segment.

North America to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global stabilometric platform market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America dominated the global stabilometric platform market in 2018 owing to increase in the geriatric population, rise in prevalence of neurological diseases, and higher adoption rate of technologically advanced products

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, around 60,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every year and an estimated one million people will be living with the disease in the country by 2020

The stabilometric platform market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Higher number of hypertension cases, increase the geriatric population, and rise in awareness about advanced medical devices are the factors accelerating the growth of the market in the region.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Stabilometric Platform Market

Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

fysiomed CS, s.r.o.

Medi-Care Solutions S.R.L

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

Easytech s.r.l.

Fremslife s.r.l.

Sensing Future Technologies

Techno Concept

Vertigomed

Vestibular Research and Development, LLC.

KINESIQ, Inc.

