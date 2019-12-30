Top Players in Motor Graders Market are Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, Komatsu Ltd, LeeBoy, Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., Calder Brothers Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Veekmas Oy, SANY GROUP, AB Volvo

The global motor graders market is anticipated to grow due to a rise in the need for shallow finish that is of a better quality. In a new study, titled, “Motor Graders Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will rise at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2019 to 2026.The report has pegged the overall value of the market at US$ 3,799.0 Mn in 2018. Furthermore, it forecasts that the market is likely to reach at US$ 5,842.9 Mn by 2026.

The report classifies the market on the bases of four segments, namely, by capacity, by type, by application, and by region. By capacity, the market is further divided into small motor graders (80-150 HP), medium motor graders (150-300 HP), and large motor graders (above 300 HP). In terms of type, the market is grouped into articulated frame motor grader and rigid frame motor grader. By application, the market is segmented into construction, forestry and agriculture, mining, and others.

Top Key Players:

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere and Company

Komatsu Ltd

LeeBoy

Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

Calder Brothers Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Veekmas Oy

SANY GROUP

AB Volvo

Major Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

3.2. Emerging Trends of Market

4. Key Insights

4.1. Macro and Micro Economic Factors

4.2. Key Technological Developments

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.5. Price Trend Analysis

5. Global Motor Graders Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Type (US$ Mn and Million Units)

5.2.1. Rigid Frame

5.2.2. Articulated frame

5.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Capacity (US$ Mn)

5.3.1.1. Small Motor Graders (80 150 HP)

5.3.1.2. Medium Motor Graders (150 300 HP)

5.3.1.3. Large Motor Graders (Above 300 HP)

5.4. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Application (US$ Mn)

5.4.1. Construction

5.4.2. Mining

5.4.3. Forestry and Agriculture

5.4.4. Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Geography (US$ Mn)

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Middle East and Africa

5.5.5. Latin America

6. North America Motor Graders Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

TOC Continued…!

Capability to Smoothen the Grading Process Likely to Increase Demand for Motor Graders

The report suggests that the global motor graders market growth is projected to occur as the motor graders provide faster and smoother grading process unlike the other heavy equipment or construction vehicles, namely, scrapers and bulldozers, that offer rough grading process. Numerous significant market players are investing persistently in research and development activities so that the graders can be upgraded to provide advanced and much better draft control as well as steering. This will help in operating in extreme weather and harsh underfoot conditions such as sand, snow, and mud. Furthermore, the launch of motor graders has created a shift in the market. Previously, grading was undertaken with the help of heavy equipment machinery and dozers. But motor graders aid in specialized grading that is not restricted to only a specific surface. Also, motor graders are infused with another advantage. They can be used with multiple attachments for various applications in mining and construction industry, namely, underground mining, soil foundation for buildings, and pavement of roads.

Increasing Developments in Infrastructure to Favor Growth of the Market in Asia Pacific

The global motor graders market is geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global motor graders market during the forecast period. The region had reached at US$ 1011.2 Mn in the year 2018. A rise in the capital investments by governments and increasing developments in infrastructure are anticipated to boost the motor graders market sales in this region. Moreover, China has been investing huge amounts in renewable energy, public infrastructure, and residential construction projects. This is further expected to propel the motor graders market in Asia Pacific. Europe, on the other hand, is projected to witness a rapid growth and rise steadily at 5.4% CAGR. This will take place due to the improvements in employment levels, rise in the adoption of productive, environment-friendly and effective technologies, and new infrastructural projects. Germany, which is considered to be the residence of Europe’s best-performing machine and equipment sector, has been facing an ever grossing demand for construction projects. Thus, the region will have an opportunity to generate high motor graders market revenue.

