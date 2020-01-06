Global Automatic Construction Robots market report Provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations to identify the prevailing market opportunities. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography. This report also includes the corresponding CAGR, key-players, scope of the report, geographic research, and significant industry factors.

Description

Construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automatic Construction Robots market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key

companies in Automatic Construction Robots business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automatic Construction Robots market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automatic Construction Robots value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Fully Autonomous Robots

Semi-autonomous Robots

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Public Infrastructure

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Brokk AB

Husqvarna

Conjet AB

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Giant Hydraulic Tech

Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology

Alpine

Cazza

Construction Robotic

Shimizu Construction

Fujita Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automatic Construction Robots consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automatic Construction Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automatic Construction Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automatic Construction Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automatic Construction Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Automatic Construction Robots Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automatic Construction Robots Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Automatic Construction Robots Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automatic Construction Robots Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fully Autonomous Robots

2.2.2 Semi-autonomous Robots

2.3 Automatic Construction Robots Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automatic Construction Robots Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Automatic Construction Robots Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Automatic Construction Robots Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Automatic Construction Robots Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Buildings

2.4.2 Residential Buildings

2.4.3 Public Infrastructure

2.5 Automatic Construction Robots Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automatic Construction Robots Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Automatic Construction Robots Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Automatic Construction Robots Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

