Antifouling coatings are specialized paints applied to the ship’s hull to slow the marine growth on the underwater area which can affect the vessels performance and durability. In addition to preventing marine growth, the hull coating can also act as a barrier against hull corrosion that will degrade and weaken the metal. It also improves the flow of water passing the hull of a fishing vessel or high-performance racing yacht.Asia-Pacific was the largest market, accounting for over 85% of the global volume in 2014. Shipbuilding activities are robust in South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Philippines. This is expected to result in the dominance of Asia-Pacific within the shipbuilding sector, thereby driving demand for antifouling paints in the region. Moreover, increasing expenditure for the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in China, India and Thailand are expected to further fuel demand for these paints in drilling rigs and production platforms.In 2019, the market size of Antifouling Coating is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antifouling Coating. This report studies the global market size of Antifouling Coating, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Antifouling Coating production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.In global market, the following companies are covered: AkzoNobel Hempel PPG Industries Chugoku Marine Paints Jotun Sherwin-Williams Pettit Paint Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Kansai Paint Marine PT. Pacific Dwiyasa Putra (Admiral Coatings)Market Segment by Product Type Self-Polishing Antifouling Coatings Copper-Free Antifouling Coatings Nano Antifouling Coatings OthersMarket Segment by Application Shipping Vessels Drilling Rigs and Production Platforms Fishing Boats Yachts and Other Boats OthersKey Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region. United States China European Union Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)The study objectives are: To analyze and research the Antifouling Coating status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast. To present the key Antifouling Coating manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the marketIn this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Antifouling Coating are as follows: History Year: 2014-2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

List of the Top Manufactures of Antifouling Coating Market:

AkzoNobel

Hempel

PPG Industries

Chugoku Marine Paints

Jotun

Sherwin-Williams

Pettit Paint

Nippon Paint Marine Coatings

Kansai Paint Marine

PT. Pacific Dwiyasa Putra (Admiral Coatings)

The Antifouling Coating market growth is predicted at a rapid rate in the coming years, driven by industries’ improved interest, availability of technology, and all-inclusive participation of industry stakeholders. The Global Antifouling Coating market report 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure.

The Global analysis is provided for the international markets including development Antifouling Coating market trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Antifouling Coating market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Antifouling Coating market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Self-Polishing Antifouling Coatings

Copper-Free Antifouling Coatings

Nano Antifouling Coatings

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Shipping Vessels

Drilling Rigs and Production Platforms

Fishing Boats

Yachts and Other Boats

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Antifouling Coating are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

