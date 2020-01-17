Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Cobalt Sulphate Market Report tracks the major market procedures including Market Overview, Business Revenue, Introduction, Gross profit & business strategies opted by key market players. The report also focuses on market size, volume and value, shipment, price, interview record, business distribution etc. These data help the consumer know about the competitors better. It also covers different industries clients' information, which is very important to understand the market"

Cobalt sulfate is an inorganic salt of divalent cobalt which is formed by the interaction of carbonate, cobalt oxide or hydroxide with sulfuric acid. It is widely used in the electroplating and electrochemical industries. It produces lithium-ion nickel-cobalt-manganese and nickel-cobalt-aluminum batteries which is used in electric vehicles. The government has also taken initiative to implement electric vehicles. For instance, in July 2019, according to the Government of India, more than 3.97 Lakh registered electric/battery-operated vehicles. Hence, increasing adoption of electric vehicles and rising demand from a various application such as agricultural products, animal feed, feed grade minerals, and others are some of the major drivers which affect the growth of the market in future.

The major players in Cobalt Sulphate Market: Freeport Cobalt Oy (Finland), Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd (China), Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings (China), Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. (China), Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development (China), Nicomet Industries Limited (India), MMC Norilsk Nickel (Russia), Umicore N.V (Belgium) and Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd. (China).

Market Trend

Technology Advancements regarding Cobalt Sulphate

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulation Regarding Cobalt Sulphate

Opportunities

Upsurge in Focus on High-Growth Markets Such as the Middle East and Asia Pacific

Challenges

Issue related to Ascend in Weight of Separating Cobalt with Restricted Crude Materials

The Global Cobalt Sulphate Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Application: Agricultural Products, Animal Feed, Feed Grade Minerals, Micronutrient Product, Feed Premix Plant, Others.

Industry Vertical: Electrochemical Industries, Electroplating Industries, Automobiles Industries, Others.

The regional analysis of Cobalt Sulphate Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

