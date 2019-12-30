Foley Catheters Market by Top International Players are BD, Hollister Incorporated, Cook, BACTIGUARD AB, Coloplast A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated

Increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence is a key factor driving the global foley catheters market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Foley Catheters Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Two-way Foley Catheter, Three-way Foley Catheter, Others), By Material (Latex, Silicone), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Long-term Care Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The growing cases of kidney stones is expected to contribute positively to the global foley catheters market revenue.

According to the report, increasing cases of benign prostate hyperplasia, kidney stones, urethra blockages, and other urinary disorders due to an unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle is expected to propel growth of the global foley catheters market. In addition, the increasing incidence of urinary incontinence and retention of urine causing urinary hesitancy and nerve-related bladder dysfunction will further boost the foley catheters market revenue. The report is focused on providing key information in the best interest of the companies. The report covers all parts from recent industrial developments to prevailing trends in the foley catheters market hence aiding the players to get a better understanding of the market situation and strategize accordingly.

The Major Companies In The Global Foley Catheters Market Report Include:

BD

Hollister Incorporated

Cook

BACTIGUARD AB

Coloplast A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

and Others.

Rising Advancement In Foley Catheters Will Aid Growth

The rising advancements in the foley catheters resulting in improved patient comfort is a factor expected to enable the growth of the foley catheters market. The antibacterial coatings leading to reduced incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections will further fuel demand for foley catheters. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and rising cases of kidney stones around the world is likely to contribute significantly to the global foley catheters market. Moreover, increasing cases of urethra blockages, benign prostate hyperplasia, and other urinary disorders because of unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise in patients ranging from adults to geriatric population will enable the growth of the global foley catheters market.

Approval Of FLEXI-TIP Will Favor Growth

The approval of FLEXI-TIP by U.S FDA is expected to encourage growth of the global foley catheters market. For instance, Cook received U.S.FDA clearance for its FLEXI-TIP Dual Lumen Ureteral Access Catheter. In addition, Bactiguard launched two extensions to its Bactiguard Infection Protection (BIP) Foley Catheter that has been significantly proved to reduce Urinary Tract Infections (UTI). The launch of the two extensions is expected to boost the global foley catheters market shares during the forecast period.

