Amebocyte Lysate is an aqueous extract of blood cells from the Atlantic horseshoe crab or oriental horseshoe crab. Amebocyte Lysate reacts with bacterial endotoxin lipopolysaccharide (LPS), which is a membrane component of gram negative bacteria. This reaction is the basis of the Amebocyte Lysate test, which is then used for the detection and quantification of bacterial endotoxins.

Amebocyte Lysate is widely used in Drug Testing, Clinical Diagnosis and other field. The most proportion of Amebocyte Lysate is Drug Testing, and the proportion in 2016 is 52%. The trend of Drug Testing is stable.

Europe is the largest supplier of Amebocyte Lysate, with a production market share nearly 50% in 2016. United States is the second largest supplier of Amebocyte Lysate, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016.

Market competition is not intense. LONZA, Charles River Laboratories and Associates of Cape Cod are the leaders of the industry.

The Amebocyte Lysate market can be devided based on product types and It's sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Amebocyte Lysate Market on the basis of Types are:

Limulus Amebocyte Lysate

Tachypleus Amebocyte Lysate

On The basis Of Application, the Global Amebocyte Lysate Market is Segmented into:

Drug Testing

Clinical Diagnosis

Other

Regions Are covered By Amebocyte Lysate Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

