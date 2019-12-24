Augmented Reality Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Device Type (Head-Mounted, Head-Up, Handheld), By Offering (Hardware and Software), By Application (Enterprise, Consumer, Commercials, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025

Augmented reality (AR) market is growing significantly at a CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period. AR is one of the biggest technological advancement happened in the last 5 years. The trend of AR is escalating as AR embedded smartphones and devices are introducing across the globe. In AR, an object residing in the real world is enhanced by computer-generated information. AR can generate perceptional information various sensory modalities visual, haptic, somatosensory, olfactory and auditory. A person can see a real-life environment in front of his eyes with a digital augmentation overlaid on it. Currently, augmented reality is available on myriad smartphone applications one of the most frequently used of them is snapchat.

FACTORS DRIVING THE GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY MARKET

Tremendous utilization in the healthcare industry

High demand in the gaming industry

Boosting smartphone penetration across the globe

Rising demand in the entertainment sector

Some of the most important factors that are driving the augmented reality market is increasing demand for AR devices and healthcare applications. AR plays a crucial role in the medical sector, as AR can assist healthcare professionals to study their patient's condition, AR can be implemented in CT scans and MRI with the surgeon using an AR headset owing to which, a surgeon can see specific patient anatomy overlaid on their body before surgery. It enables surgeons to visualize organs, bones, and muscles of patients before surgery and in addition, it enables the surgeon to save time at the time of emergency. Further, it can be used for teaching complex subjects to medical students, training doctors, and managing pharmacy hence fueling the growth of the market.

Rapid smartphone penetration across the globe is another major factor that is expected to propel the market in the near future. AR assists in optimizing and enhancing the user experience particularly in gaming and other entertainment applications. Apart from those smartphone has a high potential to be one of the most important AR devices owing to various types of sensors that can be embedded inside. Moreover, emerging trends including the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. AR is being adopted in the entertainment sector. It is being utilized in marketing and PR initiatives for television, motion picture, and other campaigns, therefore contributing to the growth of the AR market. Furthermore, increased in conceptualization in plans related to entertainment is seen as a thriving opportunity for the industry.

The key market players dominating the augmented reality (AR) market include Google LLC, Seiko Epson Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, Osterhout Design Group, Realwear Inc, Toshiba Corporation, Daqri LLC, Meta Company, Optinvent S.A, Atheer Inc, Blippar.com Limited, Vuforia (PTC Inc.), Leap Motion Inc., Wikitude GmbH, and Infinity Augmented Reality Inc. Some of the strategies that are majorly being adopted include new products and services offering, expansion, mergers and acquisitions among others. Major players such as Huawei technologies are providing a dedicated division for video conferencing in its product portfolio.

GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY MARKET SEGMENT

By application

Enterprise

Consumer

Commercials

Automotive

By Device Type

Head-Mounted

Head-Up

Handheld

By-Products

Mobile Devices

Smart Glasses

Head-Mounted Displays

By offerings

Hardware

Sensor

Displays and Projectors

Cameras

Software

GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY MARKET REGIONAL

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

