Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

The global inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) market was valued at $15.1 billion in 2017, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) involves the diseases that cause chronic inflammation of the digestive tract of a human body. These diseases are a group of inflammatory conditions wherein the parts of the digestive system are attacked by the immune system of the body itself. Increasing public and private investment in healthcare infrastructure is contributing to the growth of the market. The players in the market are receiving funds for the development of IBD therapies, that is contributing to strengthening the portfolio of the market players, hence, surging the growth of the global IBD market.

With increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure in developed and emerging economies such as the US and China respectively, advance and innovative hospitals and medical centers are being set up in these countries. Increase in healthcare expenditure allows a large number of people to access advanced healthcare facilities which will contribute to the effective diagnosis and treatment of IBD such as Crohn’s diseases and ulcerative colitis. Further, the increasing incidence of IBD has resulted in a rise in demand for diagnosis and treatment in developed and emerging countries. Additionally, the consistent demand for improved healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies encourages the development and adoption of innovative technologies such as imaging technologies for IBD diagnosis.

One of the major factors that enhance infrastructure in any region or economy is an investment made by foreign bodies. Many institutional investors are interested in gaining exposure to these emerging economies’ healthcare sector. In November 2017, the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation has awarded $1.2 million to UCLA center for IBD for research. The Broad Foundation is providing funding for IBD research from over 20 years, for the development of the Broad Medical Research Program, which invested in pilot research pursued by early-career scientists. The foundation awarded over $43 million via this program in 2017, and grant recipients have received over $142 million in additional funding.

Countries such as India, China, and Germany have increased their healthcare expenditure in recent years and the growth in the expenditure is supporting healthcare facilities. Health insurance premiums are additional support to the healthcare facilities. With the increase in healthcare expenditure, facilities are being developed for diagnosis and treatment of various diseases which are spreading awareness among people against emerging as well as rare diseases. Therefore, the increasing healthcare expenditure results in the growth of the research in the IBD industry. This, in turn, leads to an increase in the development of cost-effective drugs for the global IBD market.

GLOBAL INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE MARKET - SEGMENT

By Disease Type

Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn’s Disease

By Diagnosis Method

Blood and Stool

Endoscopies

Ultrasound

X-rays

By Treatment Approach

Surgery

Drugs

GLOBAL INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE MARKET - REGIONAL

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

