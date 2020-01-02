Automotive Side Airbags Industry 2020 Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2023.

Automotive Side Airbags Market 2020 report will help you take informed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The “Automotive Side Airbags Market Research Report” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation in Auto Components, Auto Parts and Equipment Sector. It also gives you historical data for the past 5 years and forecast for the coming years, based on technological growth, consumption and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Automotive Side Airbags Market. Industry researcher project Automotive Side Airbags market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 5.75% during the period 2020-2023.

Request for Sample PDF of Report@https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/13576045

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing popularity of side airbags in mid-range and entry-level vehicles.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing importance of crash test and NCAP ratings.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the lack of regulation for airbags in medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

About Automotive Side Airbags Market:

Increasing popularity of side airbags in mid-range and entry-level vehicles to drive market growth. Side airbags, which are part of the passive safety system, are inflatable devices that protect the passengers and driver's head and chest in a side-impact crash. Increasing concerns about automotive safety among consumers from various socioeconomic groups is accelerating the demand for enhanced safety features like curtain airbags across all automotive segments, which include mid-range and entry-level segments. In many developing economies such as China. India, and Brazil, side airbags are mostly limited to luxury cars and a few other passenger car segments. Most of the entry-level cars sold by OEMs in developing regions are not fitted with side airbags. Our Research analysts have predicted that the automotive side airbags market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

Automotive Side Airbags Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

Growing importance of crash test and NCAP ratingsGovernments worldwide disclose the crash test ratings of automobiles for the benefit of automobile manufacturers, customers, and vendors.

These ratings are published on several government and non-government portals such as NHTSA, New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asia (ASEAN NCAP).

and European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP).

The growing acceptance of safety certifications has pushed automotive manufacturers to manufacture vehicles that comply with safety standards.

The NCAP rating for each automobile is based on the assessment carried out for occupant, pedestrian, and child protection systems.

Lack of regulation for airbags in medium and heavy-duty vehiclesAlthough airbags are responsible for saving thousands of lives annually, the traffic safety regulators worldwide have not mandated the presence of airbags in medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (HCVs).

For instance, in the US, the Department of Transportation conducted a commercial truck crashworthiness standards study, which considered roof strength, airbags, occupant protection standards, and several other issues.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the automotive side airbags market during the 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Autoliv and HYUNDAI MOBIS the competitive environment is quite intense.

Factors such as the increasing popularity of side airbags in mid-range and entry-level vehicles and the growing importance of crash test and NCAP ratings, will provide considerable growth opportunities to automotive side airbags manufactures.

Autoliv, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Joyson Safety Systems, Toyoda Gosei, and ZF Friedrichshafen are some of the major companies covered in this report..

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Automotive Side Airbags market size.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report@https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13576045

The report splits the global Automotive Side Airbags market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region. The Automotive Side Airbags Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Automotive Side Airbags market space are-

Autoliv, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Joyson Safety Systems, Toyoda Gosei, and ZF Friedrichshafen

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

Purchase this report (Price 2500 USD for a single-user license) @https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/13576045

2020 Influencing Factors of Market:

Market Environment:- 2020 Government Policies, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Market Size:- Global Size in 2023, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Market Growth, and Growth Rate.

Automotive Side Airbags Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size and shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Automotive Side Airbags industry

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Automotive Side Airbags Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target Client

Distributors/Traders List included in Automotive Side Airbags Market

Be sure to follow on Linkedin at @360 Market Updatesfor more on growth research and the research market.

CONTACT US

Name: Mr. Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: 360 Market Updates

Phone: +1 424 253 0807 / + 44 203 239 8187

You May Check Our Other Report -

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Automotive Side Airbags Market size will reach CAGR of 5.75% in 2023| Business analysis of Auto Components,Auto Parts and Equipment sector