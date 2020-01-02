NEWS »»»
INCREASING DEMAND FOR NATURAL FEED ADDITIVES
Feed additives are a group of ingredients used to enhance the animal responses in the non-nutrient role such as pH control, feed conversion and growth promoters. Some of the additives commonly used are acidifiers, enzymes, antibiotics, antioxidants, and antimicrobials. Developing cross-resistance in animals and pathogenic bacteria resistance in humans has prompted the governments in major markets to ban the use of antibiotics in animal feed. This has created an opportunity for natural feed additives.
Phytogenic is young class of feed additives that include a wide variety of herbs, spices and derived products such as essential oils. Plant extracts include different types of bio-active ingredients such as alkaloids, flavonoids, bitters, saponins, and tannins. These ingredients act on appetite and intestinal micro flora to improve animal performance. This market is driven by many factors like Growth in Industrial Production of Livestock. Also, it have some restraining factors like Restrictive Government Regulation.
THE EUROPEAN REGION IS THE LARGEST MARKET FOR FEED PHYTOGENIC
Europe is a matured market for feed phytogenic regarding consumption. Feed Phytogenic are used as productivity enhancers in livestock; hence, the market is modern and highly regulated mainly in western parts of the region. Ban on antibiotics and search for other alternatives are the significant drivers of the phytogenic market in the region. The regulations imposed by the EU and local governments on the meat industry have posed a challenge to the feed industry to search for effective cheaper raw materials which is expected to further contribute to the market growth. The increased demand for safe, hygienic meat in the Spanish market has led to the increased supply of feed and feed additives to the livestock industry. The technological revolution in the animal feed industry has led to the growth in the production of compound feed.
INCREASING POPULATION AND AWARENESS HAS LED TO GROWTH IN THE FEED PHYTOGENIC MARKET
The demand for meat has stimulated due to the incessant rise in population, lifestyle changes, and cultural trends. The increasing meat demand has led to increased utilization of compound feeds and feed additives. The growth in organic meat sector has witnessed tremendous growth in the last five years. This growth has created tremendous opportunity and demand for alternative feed additives such as phytogenic. Implementation of new technologies, such as encapsulation of active ingredients, is considered to further improve the efficacy of phytogenic feed additives.
These factors along with rising health awareness in the region have led to surge in demand for phytogenic feed additives. Chemical feed additives with combinations lead to antagonistic reactions; this appears to be strongly driven by the ban on most of the antibiotic feed additives in Europe. This situation has generated an opportunity for phytogenic feed additives company. Focus to enhance feed utilization and to improve the digestive health in the animals is another factor for growth in feed phytogenic market.
The most preferred strategies of the key players in recent years is to achieve competitive advantage and to expand the business units in various geographical areas by joint ventures, expansion and acquisitions. The key players are eventually focusing on agreements and partnerships to balance the supply and demand of the market.
