Global "Feed Phytogenic Market" (2020), Industry Research Report is an in-depth study on the current state of the Global Feed Phytogenic industry. This report studies Global Feed Phytogenic in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions and forecast to 2023.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Feed Phytogenic Market Report are:

Biomin Gmbh

Delacon Biotechnik GmbH

Pancosma SA

Nor-Feed Sud

Phytosynthèse

Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

Dostofarm GmbH

Kemin Industries Inc.

Danisco A/S

Natural Remedies

INCREASING DEMAND FOR NATURAL FEED ADDITIVES

Feed additives are a group of ingredients used to enhance the animal responses in the non-nutrient role such as pH control, feed conversion and growth promoters. Some of the additives commonly used are acidifiers, enzymes, antibiotics, antioxidants, and antimicrobials. Developing cross-resistance in animals and pathogenic bacteria resistance in humans has prompted the governments in major markets to ban the use of antibiotics in animal feed. This has created an opportunity for natural feed additives.

Phytogenic is young class of feed additives that include a wide variety of herbs, spices and derived products such as essential oils. Plant extracts include different types of bio-active ingredients such as alkaloids, flavonoids, bitters, saponins, and tannins. These ingredients act on appetite and intestinal micro flora to improve animal performance. This market is driven by many factors like Growth in Industrial Production of Livestock. Also, it have some restraining factors like Restrictive Government Regulation.

THE EUROPEAN REGION IS THE LARGEST MARKET FOR FEED PHYTOGENIC

Europe is a matured market for feed phytogenic regarding consumption. Feed Phytogenic are used as productivity enhancers in livestock; hence, the market is modern and highly regulated mainly in western parts of the region. Ban on antibiotics and search for other alternatives are the significant drivers of the phytogenic market in the region. The regulations imposed by the EU and local governments on the meat industry have posed a challenge to the feed industry to search for effective cheaper raw materials which is expected to further contribute to the market growth. The increased demand for safe, hygienic meat in the Spanish market has led to the increased supply of feed and feed additives to the livestock industry. The technological revolution in the animal feed industry has led to the growth in the production of compound feed.

INCREASING POPULATION AND AWARENESS HAS LED TO GROWTH IN THE FEED PHYTOGENIC MARKET

The demand for meat has stimulated due to the incessant rise in population, lifestyle changes, and cultural trends. The increasing meat demand has led to increased utilization of compound feeds and feed additives. The growth in organic meat sector has witnessed tremendous growth in the last five years. This growth has created tremendous opportunity and demand for alternative feed additives such as phytogenic. Implementation of new technologies, such as encapsulation of active ingredients, is considered to further improve the efficacy of phytogenic feed additives.

These factors along with rising health awareness in the region have led to surge in demand for phytogenic feed additives. Chemical feed additives with combinations lead to antagonistic reactions; this appears to be strongly driven by the ban on most of the antibiotic feed additives in Europe. This situation has generated an opportunity for phytogenic feed additives company. Focus to enhance feed utilization and to improve the digestive health in the animals is another factor for growth in feed phytogenic market.

The most preferred strategies of the key players in recent years is to achieve competitive advantage and to expand the business units in various geographical areas by joint ventures, expansion and acquisitions. The key players are eventually focusing on agreements and partnerships to balance the supply and demand of the market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Natural Additives

5.1.2 Growth in Industrial Production of Livestock

5.2 RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.3 OPPORTUNITIES

5.3.1 Increasing Demand in Asia Pacific and South America

5.3.2 Ban on Antibiotics Promoting Market for NGPs

6. Global Feed Phytogenic Market Segmentation, By Ingredients

6.1 Herbs and Species

6.2 Essential Oils

6.3 Others

7. Global Feed Phytogenic Market Segmentation, By Application

7.1 Feed Intake and Digestibility

7.2 Flavoring and Aroma

7.3 Others (Stress Reduction, Energy Effectiveness, etc.)

8. Global Feed Phytogenic Market Segmentation, By Animal Type

8.1 Ruminant

8.2 Poultry

8.3 Swine

8.4 Others

9. Global Feed Phytogenic Market Segmentation, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 U.S.

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Others

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 U.K.

9.2.2 France

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 Rest of the Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 India

9.3.3 Rest of the Asia-Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 South Africa

9.4.3 Others

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.1 Market Share Analysis

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Biomin GmbH

11.2 Delacon Biotechnik GmbH

11.3 Pancosma SA

11.4 Nor-Feed Sud

11.5 Phytosynthèse

11.6 Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

11.7 Dostofarm GmbH

11.8 Kemin Industries Inc.

11.9 Danisco A/S

11.10 Natural Remedies

12. Future Outlook of the Market

13. Disclaimer

