Orlando, FL, USA - Powerteam International is kicking off the inaugural Inspiration2020 Business Expo on January 29th in Orlando, Florida. CEO Bill Walsh and his team have pulled together 20 of the top business speakers, professionals and presenters to provide a 12-city national tour to serve the small business community. Keynote presentations from industry leaders John Shin, Austin Walsh, Bill Walsh, and Mark Yuziak will be featured on the main stage. Free workshops will be offered throughout the day, provided by Angel Tuccy, Michelle Jewsbury, Michelle Guinn, Dr. Wendy Labat, Dr. Susan Truong, Melanie McSally, Shelly Pritchett, Albert Corey, Zan Ray, Tom Collins, Gini Trask, C. Marie Kiernan, and many more. Sponsors, vendors, networking and entertainment make Inspiration2020 a one-of-a-kind business event.

At Inspiration2020, participants will learn how to achieve financial success, how to monetize their passion, launch, build and grow an even more successful business and life. "In challenging economic conditions you need to learn and apply proven methods if you want to create enormous wealth," says Walsh, "You also need a clear focus and a step-by-step system to help you create financial independence within 12 months or less. That is the reason we have hand picked these experts who are quietly making more money in one month than most people make in one entire year."

About Inspiration2020

• Priceless Content: Experience a full day of useful content from experts in multiple different industries. The workshops are very hands-on sessions with leaders that live what they teach everyday! Everything you hear at the Inspiration2020 are proven concepts to increase your leads, sales and overall business success.

• Inspiration & Motivation: It's one thing to have some ideas about creating more success and its 100% something else to have the confidence & competence to create massive success in your prospective field. Hear from speakers like Bill Walsh, Mark Victor Hansen, Les Brown, James Dentley, Angel Tuccy & John Shin.

• Networking & Connections with over 2000 plus attendees, you'll meet local business leaders, elected officials, city leaders & global change makers all in attendance that are committed to playing full out! You'll be able to connect with all the speakers and major sponsors at the event. It will be up to you to make the connections you will need to elevate your personal success story as well as your business!

• Discover the latest, cutting-edge methods tactics to make you BIG money in today's new economy - whether you're in business, online marketing or as an independent agent.

INSPIRATION2020 Success Conference Schedule

9:00AM - MainStage Celebrity Spotlight Interview

10:00AM - MainStage Session Internet Marketing 101 Austin Walsh

10:00AM-6:00PM - Vendor Floor, Networking, Keynotes & Workshops

4:30PM - MainStage Session Success by Design Keynote Bill Walsh

6:00PM - Networking Session Sponsored by Network After Work

7:30PM - Main Stage Session Hypnosis Show Mark Yuzuik

9:00PM - Close of Show

To see the entire event schedule and order your free event tickets, visit www.inspiration2020.com.

Media Contact: Angel Tuccy | Vedette Global Media for Powerteam International | 720-271-5942

