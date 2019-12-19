Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Industry 2020 Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the market.

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market 2020 report will help you take informed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The “Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Research Report” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation in Capital Goods,Aerospace and Defense Sector. It also gives you historical data for the past 5 years and forecast for the coming years, based on technological growth, consumption and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market. Industry researcher project Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market was valued at USD 5.73 Billion and CAGR of 4.05% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing preference for green propulsion technologies.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers in this market is the increasing demand for satellite-based telemetry systems.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the presence of satellite orbital debris.

About Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market

The demand for satellite networks and services for commercial applications has increased. The growing utilization of commercial satellite platforms for dual purposes, which include military and civil, is also providing growth opportunities to the market in focus. To ensure seamless connectivity between terrestrial and satellites, satellite transport conduit is being integrated into the overall communication map. This will provide new opportunities to extend satellite services in urban and rural areas to cover existing white zones and ensure seamless connectivity plans for a variety of users, including emergency services. Also, regulatory relaxation on the sales of high-resolution satellite images for commercial purposes is one such measure, which provides a new opportunity for growth of the market. Such developments are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the satellite manufacturing and launch market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

Reduction in associative launch cost

The associative cost of satellite systems is significant, and most of the cost accounts for launch and orbital placement. The development of all-electric satellites has eliminated the need for conventional power systems, which accounted for additional load for launch vehicles. Thus, multiple all-electric satellites can be accommodated on a single launch vehicle such as Falcon 9, and Ariane 5, which has significantly decreased the associative launch cost. Several companies that offer launch services for satellites are investing in RandD to develop cost-effective launch systems. The highly competitive nature of the satellite industry is also a critical factor that is decreasing the cost of launching satellites. Thus, the reduction in price will increase the number of satellites launches, which will increase the revenue generated by the market during the forecast period.

Presence of satellite orbital debris

Space debris comprises natural (meteoroid) and artificial (human-made) fragments. Artificial debris could be non-functional spacecraft, abandoned launch vehicles, mission-related debris, and fragmentation debris. Spacecraft explosions and collisions between satellites generate small debris, which also collects in the orbit of the Earth. Over the years, the number of satellites that are launched has risen rapidly, which has increased the amount of orbital debris. Debris is kinetic in nature, moving at a speed of 18,000 miles per hour, which is quick enough to damage satellites or spacecraft. This poses a significant threat to space shuttles, the ISS, and the several satellites in the orbit of the Earth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the satellite manufacturing and launch market during 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Airbus SE and Boeing makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the rising demand for multirole satellites and the expanding scope of space exploration will provide significant growth opportunities to the satellite manufacturing and launch manufacturers. Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Co., and Thales Group. are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market size.

The report splits the global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region. The Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market space are-

Airbus SE, Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Co., Thales Group

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

2020 Influencing Factors of Market:

Market Environment:- 2020 Government Policies, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Market Size:- Global Size in 2023, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Market Growth, and Growth Rate.

