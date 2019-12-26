An Exclusive Electrosurgical Devices Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Electrosurgical Devices Market By Type, By Application, By Region - North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Electrosurgical Devices Market to 2025 Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and Application. The global electrosurgical devices market is expected to reach US$ 8,000.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,828.4 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global electrosurgical devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, based on the product was segmented into electrosurgical generators, active electrodes, dispersive electrodes and other products. In 2017, the electrosurgical generators segment held the largest share of the market, by product. However, the active electrodes is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the limiting amount of time that a high voltage setting is used and can also eliminate concerns about capacitive coupling.

Top Players:

1.Olympus Corporation

2. Medtronic

3. Ethicon US, LLC

4. Boston Scientific Corporation

5. B. Braun Melsungen AG

6. CONMED Corporation

7. Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

8. Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC

9. BOVIE MEDICAL

10. Parkell, Inc.

The market for electrosurgical devices is expected to grow as rising demand of minimally invasive surgeries, increase in the number of surgical procedures, and growing geriatric population and associated rise in chronic diseases are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the development of argon plasma coagulation (APC) are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has the advantages which include less tissue injury, reduced pain, faster oral intake, smaller hospitalization and better cosmetic appearance when compared with open surgery. The benefits as well as the accuracy being offered by minimally invasive surgeries are expected to drive the market for electrosurgical devices. In laparoscopy, the surgical scars are smaller, hospital stays are shorter and the incisions created are much smaller, enabling faster healing and recovery. In recent days laparoscopy is being used widely for bariatric surgery and is also economical compared to the traditional surgery method.

The Target Audience for the Report on the Electrosurgical Devices Market:

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

RandD staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

