About Fixed-base Operators (FBO) Market:

This report studies the Fixed-base Operators (FBO) market, the term “fixed base operator,” often referred to simply as FBO, is an organization granted the right by an airport to operate at the airport and provide aeronautical services such as fueling, hangaring, tie-down and parking, aircraft rental, aircraft maintenance, flight instruction, and similar services. In essence, they are private jet terminals typically located on the grounds of an airport.

In 2018, the global Fixed-base Operators (FBO) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Some Key Platers included in the Fixed-base Operators (FBO) Market Are:

BBA Aviation

The Emirates Group (dnata)

World Fuel Services

HNA Group (Swissport)

Jetex Flight Support

Universal Weather and Aviation

World-Way Aviation

TAM Aviacao Executiva

Helisul

TAG Aviation

Abilene Aero

Lider Aviacao

By Types, Fixed-base Operators (FBO) Market Splits into:

Fueling

Hangaring, Tie-down, and Parking

Aircraft Rental

Aircraft Maintenance

Flight Instruction

Others

By Applications, Fixed-base Operators (FBO) Market Splits into:

Private Aviation

General Aviation

Regions Covered in Fixed-base Operators (FBO) Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

