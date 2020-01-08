Los Angeles, CA - (NewMediaWire (https://www.newmediawire.com)) - January 08, 2020 - Boustead Securities, LLC (“Boustead”) and Vision Financial Markets LLC (“Vision”) announced today that they have entered into an agreement whereby Boustead will introduce accounts on a fully disclosed basis to Vision for execution and clearing services.

The Vision agreement is intended to allow Boustead to expand its industry profile by providing additional lines of business to under-served markets, issuers, investors, and other financial industry partners.

“Vision has a proven track record of providing its correspondents strong customer service. Vision shares our belief that financial services clients today are largely underserved with limited access to alternative investments including lower and middle-market private and public companies. We are looking forward to working with Vision to bring innovative and efficient solutions to traditional capital markets,” said Keith Moore, CEO of Boustead.

Vision's history of providing a broad range of clearing services complements Boustead's growth plan and mission to create opportunities for its clients and affiliate companies through a proven and well-established clearing platform. “Vision looks forward to working with Boustead in their efforts to increase coverage of new markets and clients. This includes working closely with Boustead as they raise capital for issuers across the multiple industry verticals they serve,” said Howard Rothman, President of Vision.

About Boustead Securities, LLC

Boustead Securities, LLC (“Boustead”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead's core value proposition is the ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. Boustead is a majority owned subsidiary of Boustead & Company Limited, a diversified non-bank financial institution. For more information, please visit www.boustead1828.com.

About Vision Financial Markets LLC

Vision Financial Markets LLC is a self-clearing and custody broker/dealer providing execution and clearing services to various market participants including U.S. brokers/dealers and foreign brokers. Vision is a member of FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, DTC/NSCC, OCC and various exchanges including the NYSE. Vision services its customers, whether correspondents, foreign omnibus, exchange members and others, through its team of experienced professionals headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.vfmarkets.com (http://www.vfmarkets.com/).

Lincoln 'Joe' Smith

949-322-2236

[email protected]