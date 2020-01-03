Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Global Market 2020 offers certain budget kindly research with the market Segment, Upcoming choice, key market players, technology, regions, applications, deployment models, opportunities till 2025 forecast.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Marketresearch report is a certified and expansive manufacturing information. Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size and Improvement Rate Analysis, Ingress, Transfer and Resident Consumption Analysis. In this information, many Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market top manufacturer is counted with respect to their business outline, product portfolio. A valuable source of openings developments for firms and individuals focused in the industry.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market: Manufacturer Detail

Lanxess

Sinopec

Kumho Petrochemical

TSRC Corporation

JSR Corporation

LG Chem

Versalis S.P.A

Zeon Corporation

Sibur Holding

Omnova Solutions Inc

Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) is a synthetic rubber. Commonly known as Buna-N, it is formed by the copolymerization of acrylonitrile and butadiene. It is known as the base of rubber products in various sectors including automotive and industrial.

Based on application, the NBR market has been segmented into O-rings and seals, hoses, belts and cables, molded and extruded products, adhesives and sealants, and gloves. The O-rings and seals segment is the largest application segment of the NBR market. O-rings and seals are used in various end-use industries, such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and automotive. The consumption of O-rings and seals in the automotive industry is directly related to vehicle manufacturing. NBR gloves are preferred over latex gloves, due to low chances of allergy and high puncture resistance.

Based on end-use industry, the NBR market has been segmented into automotive and transportation, industrial, oil and gas, mining and metallurgy, construction, and medical. Unique properties of NBR that include excellent resistance to heat, abrasion, and water have increased the applicability of NBR in various end-use industries. NBR is widely used in the production of sealing products for automotive and transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, and mining industries.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for NBR; this market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Over the past few years, vehicle manufacturing in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia has witnessed exponential growth. Thus, the rise in the production of automobiles has contributed to the increased consumption of NBR in the Asia Pacific region.

The global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

This report focuses on Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market by Types:

Acrylonitrile Content 42%-46%

Acrylonitrile Content 36%-41%

Acrylonitrile Content 31%-35%

Acrylonitrile Content 25%-30%

Acrylonitrile Content 18%-24%

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market by Applications:

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial

Oil and Gas

Mining and Metallurgy

Construction

Medical

Other

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including:

Shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 104 pages.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including:

Type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries client’s information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market: Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

1.1 Definition of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

1.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue Analysis

4.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Regions

5.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production

5.3.2 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Import and Export

5.4 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production

5.4.2 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Import and Export

5.5 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production

5.5.2 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Import and Export

5.6 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production

5.6.2 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Import and Export

5.8 India Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production

5.8.2 India Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Import and Export

6 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production by Type

6.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Type

6.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price by Type

7 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

8 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market

9.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.2 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.3 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.4 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.6 India Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Forecast 2020-2025

9.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Many More Chapters

