BorgWarner Automotive

SKF

Aisin Automotive Casting

Tsubakimoto Europe

Egon von Ruville

Schaeffler AG

Cloyes Gear and Products

Maroblox

Joh. Winklhofer Beteiligungs

Engine Parts

Atiming belt,timing chainorcambeltis a part of aninternal combustion enginethat synchronizes the rotation of thecrankshaftand thecamshaft(s) so that the engine'svalvesopen and close at the proper times during each cylinder's intake and exhauststrokes. In aninterference enginethe timing belt or chain is also critical to preventing thepistonfrom striking the valves. A timing belt is usually atoothed belt-- adrive beltwith teeth on the inside surface. A timing chain is aroller chain.

In terms of application, the global automotive timing cain market can be segemented into three catogaries: HCV, LCV and passenger car. Among them, the HCV segement is the larggest market and is evaluated to see a CAGR of 3.23% during the period of 2017 to 2025.

The global Automotive Timing Chain and Belt market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Timing Chain and Belt volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Timing Chain and Belt market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Timing Chain and Belt in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Timing Chain and Belt manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Segment by Type covers:

Roller Chain

Silent Chain

Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

PC (Passenger Car)

LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle)

HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Automotive Timing Chain and Belt market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Automotive Timing Chain and Belt market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Automotive Timing Chain and Belt market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Automotive Timing Chain and Belt

1.1 Definition of Automotive Timing Chain and Belt

1.2 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Segment by Type

1.3 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Segment by Applications

1.4 Global Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Overall Market

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Timing Chain and Belt

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Timing Chain and Belt

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Timing Chain and Belt

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Timing Chain and Belt

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Automotive Timing Chain and Belt

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Revenue Analysis

4.3 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Production by Regions

5.2 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Analysis

5.4 Europe Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Analysis

5.5 China Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Analysis

5.6 Japan Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Analysis

5.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Analysis

5.8 India Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Analysis

6 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Production by Type

6.2 Global Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Revenue by Type

6.3 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Price by Type

7 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Company 1

8.1.1 Company 1 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Company 1 Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Company 1 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market

9.1 Global Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Trend Analysis

9.2 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Regional Market Trend

9.3 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Trend (Application)and many more chapters

