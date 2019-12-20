Mobile Gaming Market 2020 research report would be to deliver the correct and tactical analysis of the market share, growth factors, demand, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024.

Global “Mobile Gaming Market” research report 2020 is a professional study on the current state of Mobile Gaming Industry. The report serves key information about the industry, current situation and upcoming market condition, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The study reveals the market trends and the size of each separate segment within the market. The focused study uncovers the major aspects like drivers, restraints, on industry development patterns, scope, qualities, shortcomings, and openings.

The Global Mobile Gaming market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of over 12% with revenue USD 44.64 billion” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 13.87%" by the end of 2024.

About Mobile Gaming Market:

Mobile Gaming Market analysis considers sales from both online and offline platform. Our study also finds the sales of mobile gaming in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2019, the online mobile gaming segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising number of in-app purchases of virtual goods and microtransactions will play a significant role in the online mobile gaming segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global mobile gaming market report looks at factors such as popularity of multiplayer mobile games, rising adoption of AR games, and increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions. However, growth of alternative gaming platforms, presence of government regulations related to release of games with loot boxes, and risk of cybercrimes in online mobile gaming may hamper the growth of the mobile gaming industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Mobile Gaming Industry:

Driver: Rising Adoption Of Ar Games



Trends: Emergence Of Mobile Cloud Video Gaming



Challenges: Growth Of Alternative Gaming Platforms



Rising adoption of AR games



The growing popularity of AR games such as Pokémon Go and Sharks in the Park is encouraging market vendors to introduce new AR mobile games. Prominent market players such as Microsoft, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Sony Corp., and others are making significant investments to incorporate AR technology into their gaming solutions to enhance the gaming experience. In addition, factors such as the growing use of smartphones and tablets, increasing penetration of internet, and the integration of AR technology into mobile devices has further increased the adoption of AR games will lead to the expansion of the global mobile gaming market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.



The emergence of mobile cloud video gaming



Vendors in the market are partnering with telecommunication service providers and gaming service providers to launch mobile cloud video games. These games eliminate the need for high-quality graphic cards, processors, and regular upgrades. They allow users to avail of gaming experience even on mobile devices with limited storage and processing capabilities. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Global Mobile Gaming Market Are:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

CyberAgent Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NetEase Inc.

Niantic Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

and Ubisoft Entertainment.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Mobile Gaming market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Mobile Gaming Market by means of region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Mobile Gaming market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of a few major players, the global mobile gaming market is concentrated. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile gaming manufacturers, that include Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Ubisoft Entertainment. Also, the mobile gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Research Objectives of Mobile Gaming Market Report:

To analyze the Mobile Gaming consumption (Value and Volume), product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mobile Gaming market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Mobile Gaming manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Gaming market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Mobile Gaming Market Report 2020-2024:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value chain analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market outlook



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM



•Market segmentation by platform



•Comparison by platform



•Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by platform



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Growth of free-to-play mobile games



•Popularity of e-sports



•Emergence of mobile cloud video gaming



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Activision Blizzard Inc.



•CyberAgent Inc.



•Electronic Arts Inc.



•GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.



•Microsoft Corp.



•NetEase Inc.



•Niantic Inc.



•Tencent Holdings Ltd.



•The Walt Disney Co.



•Ubisoft Entertainment



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE





