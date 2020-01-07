[2020-2024] In the strategy analysis, Nurse Call Systems report gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new competitors or exists competitors in the Nurse Call Systems industry. The key countries of Nurse Call Systems in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

A nurse call system, sometimes referred to as a “call bell” system, provides a primary means of communication between patients and nurses. Historically, systems were designed for a single method of patient-to-nurse communication, where the patient pushed a button that triggered a call light and generated a tone at the nurse’s desk. Over the years, nurse call system technology has evolved from stand-alone, fairly simplistic systems to robust, integrated platforms with voice communications. Today, a nurse call system serves as the core component of what has come to be known as a healthcare communications platform.



Wireless technology is identified as the fastest growing technology segment over the forecast period. Key factors attributing to its rapid growth include the higher level of system integration, better patient mobility, and reduced cost for installation as compared to wired technology. Patient mobility is crucial for senior living facilities and assisted living facilities, where caregivers are away from the patients. In such cases, wireless nurse call buttons or pendants are of a great help.



Critical Issues Facing the Industry Ensuring patient safety is a priority in the minds and hearts of those who provide health care, and is vital to hospital financial outcomes in the current economic climate. Federal agencies, consumer advocates, and credentialing organizations all identify patient satisfaction and safety as critical issues facing the health care industry. The churn at the macro level of the industry, however, is creating rapid changes and drastic demands for nursing care in the acute care environment. As a result, the progressively increasing scarcity of nurses in the workforce and cost of demands for technology implementation requires new approaches for bedside nurses and nurse leaders. Industry leaders and nurses must leverage resources to prevent missed nursing care and achieve acute care quality and safety expectations. The demand for measurable outcomes, evidence to support practice, public reporting and efforts to determine accountability risk a financial burden for the health care delivery system.



Wired Nurse Call Systems

Wireless Nurse Call Systems

Hospitals

Assisted Living Centersand and Nursing Homes

Out Patient Department (OPD) Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

