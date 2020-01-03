NEWS »»»
Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Industry 2020 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies
Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2020 report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market report assesses key opportunities in IT Services,Internet Services and Infrastructure,Software and Services sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufactures, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) industry.
Industry researcher project The Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 25.29% during the period 2020-2023.
“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing demand for higher bandwidth and low latency.”
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the surge in the adoption of cloud services.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is implementation challenges.
Global Software-defined Data Center Market: About this market
Enterprises have been deploying software-defined data center solutions to increase the efficiency, agility, flexibility, and scalability of data centers. Also, these solutions reduce the overall expense of enterprises by eliminating their dependency on hardware. Technavio’s software-defined data center market analysis considers sales from the software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined computes (SDC), and software defines networking (SDN) segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of the software-defined data center in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the SDS segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. SDS solutions reduce operational complexities and costs for enterprises by eliminating their dependency on hardware, increasing their deployment rate compared with other solutions.
Furthermore, SDS solutions offer simplified data management, transparency in storage availability, and scalability. As a result, the market segment will maintain its leading position over the forecast period. Also, our global software-defined data center report has observed market growth factors such as demand for data center modernization, geographic disaggregation of data centers, and surge in the adoption of cloud services. However, cybersecurity concerns, implementation challenges, and virtualization sprawl may hamper the growth of the software-defined data center industry over the forecast period.
Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -
Global Software-defined Data Center Market: Overview
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market size.
The report splits the global Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.
The Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios of following key players.
Key vendors operating in 2020 Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market space are-
The CAGR of each segment in the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market along with the global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributers and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.
2020 Influencing Factors of Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market:
Research objectives of the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market report:
