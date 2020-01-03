Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Industry 2020 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2020 report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market report assesses key opportunities in IT Services,Internet Services and Infrastructure,Software and Services sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufactures, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) industry.

Industry researcher project The Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 25.29% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing demand for higher bandwidth and low latency.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the surge in the adoption of cloud services.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is implementation challenges.

Global Software-defined Data Center Market: About this market

Enterprises have been deploying software-defined data center solutions to increase the efficiency, agility, flexibility, and scalability of data centers. Also, these solutions reduce the overall expense of enterprises by eliminating their dependency on hardware. Technavio’s software-defined data center market analysis considers sales from the software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined computes (SDC), and software defines networking (SDN) segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of the software-defined data center in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the SDS segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. SDS solutions reduce operational complexities and costs for enterprises by eliminating their dependency on hardware, increasing their deployment rate compared with other solutions.

Furthermore, SDS solutions offer simplified data management, transparency in storage availability, and scalability. As a result, the market segment will maintain its leading position over the forecast period. Also, our global software-defined data center report has observed market growth factors such as demand for data center modernization, geographic disaggregation of data centers, and surge in the adoption of cloud services. However, cybersecurity concerns, implementation challenges, and virtualization sprawl may hamper the growth of the software-defined data center industry over the forecast period.

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global Software-defined Data Center Market: Overview

A surge in the adoption of cloud services

With the advent of cloud technologies and their benefits, such as reduced CAPEX and OPEX, effective disaster recovery, and high computation power, enterprises prefer public, private, and hybrid cloud services to on-premise data center solutions. Vendors of the market in focus are capitalizing on this development and are offering products that complement cloud solutions. Therefore, the rising adoption of cloud services will simultaneously increase sales of SDDC solutions, which will contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The global software-defined data center market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 23% during 2019-2023 despite its decelerating growth momentum.

Increasing demand for higher bandwidth and low latency

With rising IoT applications and edge computing, the need for higher bandwidth and low latency is increasing. Therefore, telecommunication service providers are focusing on implementing a 5G network across countries. As a result, the need for data centers that can address bandwidth and low latency is growing. These factors have been creating a need for SDD solutions, which play a crucial role in increasing the efficiency of data center components, including network infrastructure. Therefore, the rising demand for higher bandwidth and low latency is a key trend that will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global software-defined data center market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global software-defined data center market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading software-defined data center manufacturers, which include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corp., and VMware Inc.

Also, the software-defined data center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market size.

The report splits the global Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

The Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios of following key players.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market space are-

Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corp., and VMware Inc.

The CAGR of each segment in the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market along with the global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributers and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

2020 Influencing Factors of Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market:

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Environment:- Government Policies for each products, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, 2020 Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Size:- Global Size, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Global Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Growth, and Growth Rate.

Research objectives of the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market report:

To provide actionable intelligence alongside the market size of various segments.

To detail major factors influencing the 2020 market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).

To determine the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.

To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and the contribution of upcoming market segments.

To track the competitive landscape of the market.

