The global cocoa market size was US$ 43.13 Bn in the year 2018 and is anticipated to be worth US$ 67.22 Bn by 2025. With its demand from the chocolate confectionery sector, the global market is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The demand scenario of cocoa and chocolate is escalating, which is expected to increase the Cocoa and chocolate market revenue in the forthcoming years.

Healthy, premium, clean, and sustainable are some of the primary trends customers look for other than value for money. Considering this, the demand for cocoa and chocolate products in increasing across end-user industries.

North America and Europe Together Drive the Market

North America and Europe have huge cocoa processing base, which is one of the primary factors driving the market. However, over the last five years, the market has observed a shift in sales from developed countries to developing ones. Countries such as the Middle East and Africa are becoming favourable markets for producing cocoa and chocolate. The market in Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 4.80 Bn in the year 2018 and is expected to witness high growth over the projected horizon.

Moreover, the market foresees a promising potential for significant improvements and processed offerings in Asia Pacific. Countries such as India and China are expected to witness an upward growth trajectory in the past few years. This is attributable to the rising consumer spending on chocolate confectionaries. As per the report, analysts found that the market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.13% between 2018 and 2025.

List of prominent companies that are operating in the global Cocoa market are:

Barry Callebaut AG

Cargill, Inc.

Olam International

Fuji Oil Company Ltd. (Blommer)

ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation Ltd.

Cocoa Processing Company Limited

Touton S.A

Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd.

BD Associates Ghana Ltd.

PLOT Enterprise Ghana Ltd.

Other Players

Other Than Functional and Nutritional Benefits, Cocoa and Chocolate Enhances Taste, Texture, and Flavor to Food

A lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights says, “Cocoa farmers are increasingly adopting fair-trade practices to enhance cocoa productivity.” He added, “This will further maintain the balance between supply and demand of cocoa, encouraging farmers to increase the productivity.” Driven by this, the demand for fair-trade chocolates is expected to fuel in the foreseeable future as these chocolates are sustainable in nature. This will further expand the Cocoa and chocolate market share.

As the demand for chocolate increases, the use of cocoa powder will rise simultaneously. Moreover, cocoa powder is the most versatile ingredient in processed food. Health benefits associated with cocoa powder and growing demand for indulgent and premium chocolate offerings are augmenting demand for cocoa and chocolate products. Enabled by this, the global Cocoa and chocolate market sales is expected to reach new heights in the forthcoming years. Other than nutritional benefits, cocoa and chocolate products add a new taste and enhances the texture of the food.

The demand for industrial or couverture chocolate is increasing as it has high cocoa content. This type of chocolate is highly consumed and preferred owing to its several health benefits. Not only this, people around the world are shifting their inclination to high cocoa content, which will eventually increase the sales of dark chocolate. This, in turn, is expected to increase the Cocoa and chocolate market size in the forecast years.

Olam International, Barry Callebaut Among Others Lead the Market

The global chocolate industry is consolidated in nature. The market is dominated by large MNCs with their strong customer base, recognized brands, robust distribution network, and vertically-integrated business models. The competition among players has intensified over the years as the market predominantly concentrates on processing, cocoa trading, and chocolate manufacturing.

The company expanded its product portfolio by revealing the fourth type of chocolate after Milk, White, and Dark Chocolate. This new chocolate called ‘Ruby’ is made from ruby chocolate bean via unique processing. No additional flavour or colour is added to the chocolate. It naturally takes the reddish colour of ruby beans and has an intense taste. Considering this, several other companies are also planning to develop their product portfolio to stay ahead of the competition.

