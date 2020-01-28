New York, January 28, 2020: The global nanocellulose market is expected to exceed more than US$ 700 million by 2024; Growing at a CAGR of more than 18% in the given forecast period.

The nanocellulose market is segmented on the lines of its product, end user and end user. Based on product segmentation it covers nanocrystalline cellulose, nanofibrillated cellulose and bacterial nanocellulose. Under end user segmentation it covers the nanocellulose market's geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include CelluForce Inc., American Process Inc., Innventia AB, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Stor Enso Oyj, DAICEL FINECHEM Ltd., and Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

Nanocellulose is a light-weight substance which is obtained from plant cellulose or wood pulp. The term usually refers to cellulose derivative nanofibrils which can be short rod shaped, long ribbon like or thread shaped. Nanocellulose is obtained through chemical or mechanical action of cellulose, a bio-polymer substance profusely obtainable across the world. Nanocellulose presents immense expansion potential owing to its superior mechanical, rheological, thermal and structural properties Vis a visa other cellulose based derived and nanomaterials. Unique property of nanocellulose includes high strength and low density, biodegradability and high aspect ratio.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Nanocellulose Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for nanocellulose and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for nanocellulose.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Nanocellulose Market has been segmented as below:

The Nanocellulose Market is segmented on the Basis of Product Segment Analysis, End-user Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Product Segment Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Nanocrystalline cellulose, Nanofibrillated cellulose and Bacterial nanocellulose.

By End-user Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Composites, Oil & gas, Personal care, Paper processing, Paints & coatings, Food & beverages, Others (Including biomedical, electronics, pharmaceutical, etc.).By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe

,Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Nanocellulose Market are as follows:

? Better quality structural properties of nano cellulose compared to its counter parts.

? Largesupport and funding from government projected to enhance Nanocellulose market

The restraining factors of Nanocellulose market are as follows:

? Technical and economic difficulty coupled with low customer awareness this hampers market growth.

