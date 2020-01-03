Eye Supplements Market Growth by Prominent Players: Pfizer, Vitabiotics Ltd, Novartis, Valeant, Amway Alliance, Pharma, THE NATURE'S BOUNTY CO. LTD., Bausch + Lomb, Butterflies Healthcare, Akorn Inc

The study is titled,” Eye Supplements Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Antioxidants, Fatty Acids, Anti-inflammatory Supplements, Neuro-protective supplements), By Form (Liquid, Gels, Capsule, Tablet), By Application (Eye Health, Muscular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Cataract, Glaucoma), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

The World Health Organization reported an estimate of 188.5 million people to suffer from severe vision impairment in terms of distant vision in the year 2018. In 2014, the National Eye Institute stated an estimate of 2.7 million Americans suffered from glaucoma that is expected to reach 4.3 million by the end of 2030.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Eye Supplements Market Report

Pfizer

Vitabiotics Ltd

Novartis

Valeant

Amway

Alliance Pharma

THE NATURE'S BOUNTY CO. LTD.

Bausch + Lomb

Butterflies Healthcare

Akorn Inc

Rising Awareness about Eye Infections and their Preventive Measures to Drive Growth

Increasing awareness about eye diseases and preventive eye care measures for avoiding such problems is a major booster for the global eye supplements market. A major cause of eye problems includes exposure to harmful agents and pollutants, long working hours in front of computer screens, increase in eye stress. All such problems propel the demand for eye supplements in the market and this is likely to increase during the forecast period.

Additionally, the increasing prevalence of eye diseases, such as cataract, AMD, dry eye, low vision, macular degeneration, and others, especially among the geriatric population is a major factor driving the market for eye supplements worldwide.

Key Segmentation of Eye Supplements Market:

By Product Type

Antioxidants

Fatty Acids

Anti-inflammatory Supplements

Neuro-protective supplements

By Form

Liquid

Gels

Capsule

Tablet

By Application

Eye Health

Muscular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Cataract

Glaucoma

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Increasing Number of Eye Care Centres to help Asia Pacific Witness Fastest Growth

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global eye supplements market to be dominated by North America owing to better access to healthcare facilities and easy accessibility to medicines and supplements in developed nations of the U.S. and Canada. The presence of manufacturers of eye supplements in the region is a major factor boosting the market in the region. It is likely to remain so in the coming years as well.

Besides this, the global eye supplements market is anticipated to witness faster growth rates in the Asia Pacific due to the rising awareness about eye problems and improved affordability and accessibility for eye care products. This, coupled with the increasing number of eye care centers and ophthalmologists in the emerging economies of China, and India are anticipated to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the eye supplements market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast duration.

