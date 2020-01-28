New York, January 28, 2020: The Non-woven Fabrics Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 36.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7% in the given forecast period.

Nonwoven fabrics market is a fabric-like material made from staple fiber (short) and long fibers (continuous long), bonded together by chemical, mechanical, heat or solvent treatment. The term is used in the textile manufacturing industry to denote fabrics, such as felt, which are neither woven nor knitted.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include DuPont (US), Kimberly-Clarke (US), Berry Global Group (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden), Freudenberg (Germany), Glatfelter (US), Suominen Corporation (Finland), Johns Manville (US), Fitesa (Brazil), and TWE Group (Germany). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The major driving factors of Non-woven Fabrics Market are as follows:

Growth of modern attention in Developing Markets

Rise within the Birth Rate in rising Economies and Increase in Geriatric Population in Western Countries

Growth in Awareness regarding Environment-Friendly materials and regulative Framework Promoting the utilization of Non-Woven materials

The restraining factors of Non-woven Fabrics Market are as follows:

Accessibility of Raw Materials

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Non-woven Fabrics Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Non-woven Fabrics Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Non-woven Fabrics Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Non-woven Fabrics Market has been Segmented as below:

The Non-woven Fabrics Market is segmented on the Basis of Application Type, Technology Type, Material Type, Function Type and Regional Analysis. By Application Type is segmented on the basis of Hygiene, Construction, Wipes, Upholstery, Filtration, Automotive and Others (medical, geotextiles, agriculture & landscape, industrial/military, office & stationery, leisure, and shoes & leather).

By Technology Type is segmented on the basis of Dry-laid, Spunmelt, Wet-laid and Others (electrostatic spinning and flash-spun). By Material Type is segmented on the basis of Polypropelene (PP), Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET), Polythelene(PE), Rayon, Wood pulp, Bi-component(Bico) and Others (binder resins, additives, and other polymers & fibers). By Function Type is segmented on the basis of Disposable and Non disposable. By Regional Analysis is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Market Research Tactics

3 Market Summary

4 Quality Market Insights

5 Non-woven Fabrics Market Overview

6 Regulatory Market Synopsis

7 Non-woven Fabrics Market, By Application Type:

8 Non-woven Fabrics Market, By Technology Type:

9 Non-woven Fabrics Market, By Material Type:

10 Non-woven Fabrics Market, By Function Type:

11 Non-woven Fabrics Market, By Geographic Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Analysis

12.4 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4.1 Strength Of The Product Portfolio

12.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence

13 Company Profiles

13.1 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

13.2 Kimberly-Clarke Corporation

13.3 Berry Global Group

13.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

13.5 Freudenberg

13.6 P. H. Glatfelter Company

13.7 Suominen Corporation

13.8 Johns Manville

13.9 Fitesa

13.10 TWE Group

