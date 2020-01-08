Global Biocides Market report provides business overview/recent development/acquisitions and revenue, gross margin (%) and gross analysis regionally.

Global “Biocides Market” Report analysis is distributed based on key manufactures, product types, major applications, and main regions. Based on the industrial chain, this report primarily explains the definition, types, applications and key players of Biocides market in details. Most important Regions play dynamic role in Biocides market are: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa, India, South America, Others.

In this report deep analysis regarding Biocides market status, enterprise competition outline, benefits and drawbacks of enterprise product, development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and economics policies, industrial policy has additionally been enclosed. As of raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry are analysed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel are given as well. In short, this Biocides report can assist you to determine a panorama of commercial development and characteristics of the Biocides market.

Research report contains data about following major players in Biocides market:

LANXESS AG

FMC Corp.

Troy Corporation

Kemira Oyj

Lonza Group Ltd.

Lubrizol Corp.

BASF SE

DuPont

Thor Specialties Inc.

Albemarle Corp.

Solvay

Clariant AG

Ecolab

AkzoNobel N.V.

General Electric

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report:

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa.

Biocides Market Segmentation:

Major Types Covered:

Quaternary Ammonium Salts

Acrolein

Amines

Chlorinated Phenolics

Copper Salts

Organo-sulphur Compounds

Chlorine

Chlorine Dioxide

Chloroisocyanurates

Hypochlorite

Ozone

Others

Major Applications Covered:

Water Treatment

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Oil Field

Wood Preservation

Paper

Paints and Coatings

Agriculture

Medicine

Others

Biocides market report offers insights of industrial chain, major player’s market shares and upstream raw materials suppliers concerned in Biocides market based on industrial chain analysis, production process analysis, labour cost, raw material value price structure of Biocides, supply of raw materials for major manufacturers present in industry until 2019 and downstream clients.

This report offers Biocides market research and forecast considering market price and volume by type, applications and regions for next 5 years. The Biocides market report additionally provides new project feasibility analysis, trade barriers, new entrants swot analysis and suggestions on new project investment in market.

Detailed TOC of Global Biocides Industry Market Research Report, Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East and Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Key Findings of the Study



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Biocides Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Biocides Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis



4 Value Chain of the Biocides Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)



5 Global Biocides Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Quaternary Ammonium Salts

5.2 Acrolein

5.3 Amines

5.4 Chlorinated Phenolics

5.5 Copper Salts

5.6 Organo-sulphur Compounds

5.7 Chlorine

5.8 Chlorine Dioxide

5.9 Chloroisocyanurates

5.10 Hypochlorite

5.11 Ozone

5.12 Others



6 Global Biocides Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Water Treatment

6.2 Food and Beverages

6.3 Personal Care

6.4 Oil Field

6.5 Wood Preservation

6.6 Paper

6.7 Paints and Coatings

6.8 Agriculture

6.9 Medicine

6.10 Others



7 Global Biocides Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

