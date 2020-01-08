A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Armored Vehicle Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Armored Vehicle market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2014 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Oshkosh Corporation (United States), UralVagonZavod (Russia), Ukroboronprom (Ukraine), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), BAE Systems plc (United Kingdom), NORINCO (China) and Rheinmetall AG (Germany).

The armored vehicle is a vehicle that is guarded by means of armor plate. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically in the Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East owing to increasing political pressure, hostile activities, and terrorism in this region. Moreover, growing defense spending by governments globally is likely to support the growth of the armored vehicles market. For instance, BAE Systems received a contract worth USD 376.0 million from the US Government for the development, engineering, and manufacturing of mobile protected firepower vehicles for use across the spectrum of terrains and operations.According to AMA, the market for Armored Vehicle is expected to register a CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Incidences of Cross-Border Conflicts and Emphasizing On Military Modernization Plans.



Market Drivers

Increasing Incidences of Cross-Border Conflicts

Emphasizing On Military Modernization Plans

Market Trend

Technological Developments and Improvements towards Reducing the Weight and Size of Armored Vehicles

Restraints

Mechanical, Electrical, And Pother Type of Failure in Armored Vehicles

High Cost of Armored Vehicles

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Modular Armored Vehicles and Rising Demand from the Developing Economies

Challenges

Absence of OEMs in Emerging Economies



Steady growth, expanding margins



Some of the players have a stellar growth track record. From 2014 to 2018, the company have shown enormous sales figures, while net income more than doubled in same period with operating as well as gross margins expanding. The rise in gross margins over the year's points to strong pricing power by the company for its products, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold.



2. Industry growth prospects and market share



According to AMA, key business segments sales will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry i.e. by Platform (Combat Vehicles (Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs), Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), Armored Amphibious Vehicles (AAVs), Others), Combat Support Vehicles (Armored Supply Trucks, Armored Command and Control Vehicles, Repair and Recovery Vehicles, Others), Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles), Mobility (Wheeled (4x4, 6x6, 8x8, Others), Tracked), System (Engines, Drive Systems, Ballistic Armor, Composite Armor, Explosive Reactive Armor, Electric Armor, Others)



Ambitious growth plans & rising competition?



Industry players have ambitious plans to introduce a whole host of new products into various markets around the world. Some examples are variant to be introduced in eight EMEA markets in Q4 2019 and 2020. Considering all round activities some of the players profiles that would be worth checking are Oshkosh Corporation (United States), UralVagonZavod (Russia), Ukroboronprom (Ukraine), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), BAE Systems plc (United Kingdom), NORINCO (China) and Rheinmetall AG (Germany).



4. Where the Industry is today



Although recent year might not be that encouraging as market segments have shown modest gains, things could have been better if players would have plan ambitious move earlier. Unlike past, but with a decent valuation, investment cycle continuing to progress in the U.S., many growth opportunities ahead for the companies in 2020, it looks like a good for today but stronger returns can be expected beyond.



Key Insights that Study is going to provide:



Revenue splits by most promising business segments.

- Gap Analysis by Region. Country Level Break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunity lying in specific area of your business interest.

- Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players.

- A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

- Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

- Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.



** May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted



