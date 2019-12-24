NEWS »»»
The global 5G smart antenna market is expected to reach US$ 3.1 billion by 2026, growing with a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.
The global5G smart antenna marketis expected to grow with a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. The growing need for high speed data transfer with reduced latency is driving the market demand for 5G smart antenna. Rising investments in IoT, smart cities, smart devices, machine learning, and others are increasing the demand for 5G smart antenna. In addition to this, the ever-increasing demand for improved mobile internet experience, coupled with the high adoption of smartphones, is accelerating the market demand for 5G networks, thereby increasing the market demand for 5G smart antenna.
GET FREE SAMPLE NOW @https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/274
Based on applications, connected and self-driving vehicles are expected to hold a significant market share in the 5G smart antenna market during the forecast period. Connected vehicles requires high bandwidth, lower latency, and other such features that can be provided by 5G network. With the deployment of 5G, which is scheduled from as early as 2020, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) will enable vehicles to interact with their environment in real time and thus, increase road safety, energy savings, and traffic efficiency.
Various strategies such as joint ventures, partnerships, and new product developments are being undertaken by key players in the 5G smart antenna market to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2019, Laird Connectivity expanded its vehicular antenna portfolio for public safety and aftermarket fleet applications. The new products are Gar and Barracuda, which are MIMO vehicular antennas that provide multiband operation and GNSS navigation for increased throughput, reliability, and high capacity.
FOR MORE CUSTOMIZATION VISIT @https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/274
KEY FINDINGS:
RECENT NEWS:
About AllTheResearch:
AllTheResearch was formed with the aim of making market research a significant tool for managing breakthroughs in the industry. As a leading market research provider, the firm empowers its global clients with business-critical research solutions. The outcome of our study of numerous companies that rely on market research and consulting data for their decision-making made us realise, that it’s not just sheer data-points, but the right analysis that creates a difference.
For All Your Research Needs, Reach Out to Us at:
Email:[email protected]
Phone: 1-888-691-6870
Address: 39180 Liberty Street Suite 110, Fremont, CA 94538, USA
Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire
To view the original version on The Express Wire visit 5G Smart Antenna Market will Reach US$ 3.1 Bn by 2026