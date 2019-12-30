Who doesn’t like watching films and series in leisure time? But mostly we all have to adjust watching the latest movie or the favourite series on small screen of smartphone or tablet. So if you believe that this is not something you feel comfortable with and wish to watch films etc. on a bigger screen, then we have a solution for you.

Watching movies on computers we believe is only a partial solution. It for sure cannot lend that relaxed feeling which one can only have sitting on the couch and watching favourite movie or series on TV.

So here we are, sharing with you a promising device that will not just transfer the pictures from a smartphone or tablet to your TV’s big screen but also provide you an experience in full HD and without interruptions.

We are talking about TV Buddy Caster.



Knowing TV Buddy Caster



TV Buddy Caster can be understood as additional equipment besides your phone and TV which intends to enable you watch the program on a larger screen in a more relaxed and a comfortable manner in the living room. It imply transfers the picture from a smartphone or tablet to the big screen.



TV Buddy Caster functions as a TV streaming device and also provides a good picture in Full HD.





Facts as claimed by the manufacturer:

No lag, no delay

Instant streaming possible

Full HD with 1080 pixels

Wi-Fi compatible

supports numerous streaming services like Netflix, YouTube or Hulu

easy handling via HDMI connection

How does TV Buddy Caster work for you?

Services like YouTube and Netflix which are utilized by almost everyone can usually be experienced on smartphones and tablets or on the computer monitor. But to really enjoy the TV experience, the picture should be a little larger and in Full HD.

This is where TV Buddy Caster can help you. It just needs to be attached with the tablet or smartphone and transfers the received picture directly to the television. It works as a TV streaming device and is so easy to use because it is simply connected to the TV’s HDMI port.

Technical Specifications

Modes: Airplay, DLNA, Miracast, AirMirror, cross-system mirroring and streaming of Netflix/YouTube/Chrome/etc.

For Home cinema, games, presentations and conferences.

Supports H.265 decoding

HD 1080p playback Full-HD

HDMI output with 50 percent faster processing speed.

Plug and Play

Android 4.4+ and iOS 9.0+ or MacOS 10+.

Specifications:

Resolution: Supports H.265/HEVC decoder and 1080P.

Frequency: 2.4G

Video formats: AVI, FLV, MKV, MOV, RM, TS, VOB.

Photo formats: BMP, GIF, JPEG, JPG, PNG.

Audio formats: AAC, APE, FLAC, MP3, OGG, WAV, WMA.

How to use TV Buddy Caster

There’s nothing complex about it. All you need to do is clamp the device to the rear of the television in the HDMI connection. Only one such connector is required for this purpose. Then you plug in the supplied USB cable and change the TV so that it accesses the program where the device is plugged in.

TV sets often have up to four HDMI ports, so you should know which port the caster is attached to. Then simply pair it with the available WLAN. The whole process would take less than a minute for everything to be up and running. Then you select the video you want to play on your mobile phone.

And then the last step, within many apps there is a button, which you can press and whereupon the picture is passed on to the television. And now you can enjoy it where it is played back in Full HD quality.

Benefits of TV Buddy Caster

Read below to know what all TV Buddy Caster promises to deliver

Benefits

Simple connection

Transmission in Full HD possible

No interruptions

Better sound on the screen

Multiple services supported

Downside

Honestly, nothing known so far.

TV Buddy Caster Reviews

This amazing device from TV Buddy Caster has attracted the attention of people due to its special characteristics. Below are some of the reviews by the users.

One of the user reports that that he loves the TV Buddy Caster and that he has installed one in every large-screen TV in his house. He now receives error-free Full HD broadcasting for YouTube, Netflix, Twitch, etc. On this device you can find Android applications, with which you can transmit almost any video to your TV.

Another user of this device writes enthusiastically that this thing is like magic. It's the second device he bought; he had to give the first one to his father. He could not believe that he no longer had to sit at the computer to watch movies. Just plug it in and go! He always says that his TV Buddy Caster is the best money he's ever spent!

How to order TV Buddy Caster?

The device can be ordered only online on the manufacturer’s website. This not only gives the benefit of a simple order, but also gets the product delivered as quickly as possible.

The supplier is a company located in the Netherlands. Here is the complete address:

TV Buddy Caster, Postbus 202, 6670AE Zetten, Netherlands

Email:https://www.gettvbuddy.com

Summary

Once you experience the uninterrupted service of the Full HD TV streaming device from TV Buddy Caster, you are sure to fall in love with the device. You would for yourself know that it is the only one of its kind compared to any other expensive providers.

Also those annoying ads are not displayed here and the loading time of the video is immensely short. You will not have to wait beyond few seconds before the video runs on your big TV.

The best part about TV Buddy Caster is its decent price. It is quite affordable and you may save a lot of money a month and a year. It is easy to use and the coupling between the TV and the device is also not difficult to understand.

Try this amazing TV Buddy Caster and the full HD broadcasting on your TV is sure to make your weekends extra special when you could watch your favourite series on big screen without any interruptions.